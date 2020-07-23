9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, July 23, 2020
UPND has no plans to Dethrone Paramount Chief Chitimukulu

By Chief Editor
2
Chief Editor

United Party for National Development(UPND) has denied reports in the Daily Nation that the party has resolved to dethrone Chitimukulu as soon as they step into the corridors of power.

In a statement to the media, the party said that they will not directly respond to His Royal Highness Paramount Chief Chitimukulu Kanyanta Manga II’s reported sentiments in the media through the media, but have placed themselves at the disposal of Chief Chitimukulu to summoned them for a candid discussion on the concerns raised.

Below is the full statement

As UPND, we try our best to skirt around from engaging our Royal Highnesses everywhere publicly. We hold them in high esteem as custodians of our diverse cultural diversity and as key partners in our holistic development agenda for Zambia. This includes even those who may be harbouring hatred against us and our leadership.

UPND, as a political formation, with a strong and committed membership that spreads across our country, are therefore perturbed to read words attributed to Mwine Lubemba, His Royal Highness Paramount Chief Chitimukulu Kanyanta Manga II in today’s edition of Daily Nation newspaper (Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Vol 6 Issue 2659). If he surely said those words, we then don’t know exactly where this is coming from. We wish to appeal to His Royal Highness not to allow himself to become a tool of people with ulterior motives meant simply to divide our people through discredited and debunked tribal labelling.

As UPND, we are a political formation that reflects a multi-ethnic, multi-racial, multi-cultural and multi-religious character of our nation. We firmly believe in our national motto of One Zambia One Nation, not as a mere slogan to deceptively hide behind, while festering divisions through fomenting tribalism. We hold the motto, as taught by our national founding fathers (and mothers) as the rallying cry for national unity to drive holistic development equally and equitably to all our people across Zambia without fear, favour or ill-will.

Furthermore, we will not directly respond to His Royal Highness Paramount Chief Chitimukulu Kanyanta Manga II’s reported sentiments in the media through the media. We hold him in high respect as one of our Royal Highnesses. We are at his disposal to be summoned to address his concerns candidly as is befitting his status in society.

We will always respect Traditional leaders because they have a serious role in people’s livelihood, as they are there to use their respected voice which is always appreciated to facilitate and guide their subjects for sustainable development and foster unity.

We have in the past demonstrated our commitment and love to some of our traditional leaders in the country, at the time we felt they were neglected and not respected by the government.

2 COMMENTS

  2. What they should be trying to do is dethrone their demigod ruler for life emperor HH. Therein lies their problem and why they can’t win an election. Imwe I am asking for hh, what is the best cure for constipation? He is suffering from election constipation . Kz higher intelligence director

