9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, July 24, 2020
type here...
General News

Chilufya Tayali weighs in the rise of COVID-19 cases

By Chief Editor
37 views
0
General News Chilufya Tayali weighs in the rise of COVID-19 cases
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Economic and Equity Party President Chilufya Tayali says pupils and teachers are at high risk of contracting the Coronavirus pandemic whose cases are on the increase in Zambia.

Mr Tayali says the Ministers of General and Higher Education David Mabumba and Brian Mushimba must rethink on how they will conduct examinations because things cannot be as usual.

He said if the teachers and pupils from various schools were to be tested, most of them would be found with the pandemic considering the recent high positive cases and mortalities being announced.

“I certainly think we would find a number of pupils and teachers who have contracted COVID-19”, said Mr Tayali.

Mr Tayali said while the Government can emphasize the issue of measuring temperatures, it is clear that, a lot of people have tested positive without any symptoms.

He said while children and teachers can mask up, there are many ways in which they can contract COVID-19 pandemic.

“At school, teachers have to mark books after giving exercises to pupils. Imagine if one pupil has COVID-19 and contaminates the exercise book which goes to the teacher to mark, the teacher will also have to touch other books. This can spread COVID-19”, he said.

Mr Tayali said the time of being in one place is another source of concern saying having pupils and teachers in schools for a long time increases the chance for them to contract COVID-19.

He added that COVID-19 may be with us for a long time, but this is the peak due to weather and has wondered why the authorities would not wait till this cold passes.

Previous articleGermany government secured K157 million for Rural Sanitation and Hygiene Programme in Luapula Province

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Chilufya Tayali weighs in the rise of COVID-19 cases

Economic and Equity Party President Chilufya Tayali says pupils and teachers are at high risk of contracting the Coronavirus...
Read more
Rural News

Germany government secured K157 million for Rural Sanitation and Hygiene Programme in Luapula Province

Chief Editor - 0
The Germany government through the KfW Development Bank in collaboration with UNICEF Zambia has secured K157 million to support the Zambian Government through the...
Read more
Headlines

Minister of Local Government warns Council Officials allocating land illegally

Chief Editor - 0
Minister of Local Government Charles Banda has warned of stern action against Council Officials engaging in illegal land allocation. Dr Banda has regretted the exchange...
Read more
Columns

A distinguished troublemaker: celebrating Simon Zukas at 95

Chief Editor - 0
By Sishuwa Sishuwa In April 1952, a 26-year old man stood before the Northern Rhodesia Chief Justice, who had been asked by the Attorney General...
Read more
Health

COVID-19 Deaths rise as 5 bodies are brought in Dead at UTH

Chief Editor - 19
Zambia has recorded six Covid-19 related deaths and 206 new positive cases. This is out of 544 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. Health...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Road Development Agency (RDA) Board Chairperson Challenges Engineers to build roads that stand the test of Time

General News Chief Editor - 10
Road Development Agency (RDA) Board Chairperson Samuel Mukupa has urged engineers in the road sector to come up with road designs that will stand...
Read more

UNDP Innovation Challenge To Provide Sustainable Waste Management Solutions

General News Chief Editor - 8
The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has launched an innovation call to support ground-breaking start-ups and Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (SMEs) that will change...
Read more

This is a moment of reflection for all, Zambia has never lost two MPs at Once-Nevers Mumba

General News Chief Editor - 11
New Hope MMD President Dr Nevers Mumba has described as a tragedy the death of Lukashya Independent Member of Parliament Mwenya Munkonge and Mwansabombwe...
Read more

Wearing of masks in public places is mandatory-Lusaka City Council Public

General News Chief Editor - 10
Lusaka City Council Public Health Committee Chairperson Councilor Chilando Chitangala says Statutory Instrument 21 and 22 of 2020 and the Public Health Act are...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.