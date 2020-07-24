9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, July 24, 2020
type here...
General News

I have information that unemployed teachers are being asked to pay for their practicing certificates-HH

By Chief Editor
37 views
2
General News I have information that unemployed teachers are being asked to pay for...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema says he has information that the Teaching Council of Zambia is asking both employed and unemployed teachers to pay for their practicing certificates.

Mr. Hichilema as much as certification is important, what is also very important for now, is to give teachers a relief during this Covid-19 period where the majority of trainers in private schools have been placed on unpaid leave.

The UPND Leader said this has left many teachers without an income to survive on.

Mr. Hichilema said the economic hardships teachers, both in public and private teaching are going through cannot be compared to other professionals who have continued working.

He has appealed to those in authority not to suffocate them further with more unfair demands.

Mr. Hichilema said the majority of these individuals they are sending messages to, are unemployed trained teachers who don’t have the means to pay for these licenses.

Previous articleMalupenga commends MISA Zambia for undertaking a survey to determine public trust in the media

2 COMMENTS

  1. THIS IS A VERY GOOD OBSERVATION BALLY, WHAT ARE THEY GOING TO PRACTICE AFTER PAYING BECAUSE THEY ARE NOT EMPLOYED, THIS GOES TO MEDICAL PERSONNEL AS WELL WHO ARE UNEMPLOYED, AND BY THE WAY WE ARE PAYING FOR HEALTH INSURANCE BUT I HAVE NOT SEEN ANY IMPACT AS TO SERVICE IMPROVEMENT IN COMPARISON TO THAT TIME WHEN WE WERE NOT PAYING. SOME OF THESE THING WILL LEAD PEOPLE TO HELL.

  2. A lot of articles from Chitimukulu, not sure why he is panicking. Cant Chiefs be given certain KPIs that they can concentrate on . like raising issues to do with welfare of their people. Without this guidance, we will just be prone to baseless issues and non productive issues

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 2

I have information that unemployed teachers are being asked to pay for their practicing certificates-HH

UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema says he has information that the Teaching Council of Zambia is asking both employed and...
Read more
General News

Malupenga commends MISA Zambia for undertaking a survey to determine public trust in the media

Chief Editor - 0
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga has commended MISA Zambia and its partners for undertaking a survey to determine public...
Read more
Headlines

Parliament COVID-19 Test Results In: 15 MPs and 11 Staff Test Positive

Chief Editor - 1
HEALTH Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya has announced that 15 Members of Parliament have tested COVID-19 positive and are being isolated in various facilities...
Read more
Columns

Alleged UPND plot against Chitimukulu: Kalulu Tapusuka Mipya Ibili – Part 3

editor - 0
By Dr. Henry Kanyanta Sosala ‘’Kalulu tapusuka mipya ibili,’’ is a Chibemba proverb which can literally be translated as: ‘’The hare does not escape the...
Read more
Headlines

Zambia’s Mines have Suffered an Alarming drop in Revenue over the three months-Chamber of Mines

Chief Editor - 7
By DERRICK SILIMINA THE Zambia Chamber of Mines says the country’s mining companies have suffered an alarming drop in revenue over the three months from...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Malupenga commends MISA Zambia for undertaking a survey to determine public trust in the media

General News Chief Editor - 0
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga has commended MISA Zambia and its partners for undertaking a survey to determine public...
Read more

Nevers Mumba, TD Jakes feeds 10,000 Kalikiliki residents

General News Chief Editor - 15
The Opposition New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) President Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba and Bishop T. D Jakes of the Potter's House International...
Read more

Chilufya Tayali weighs in the rise of COVID-19 cases

General News Chief Editor - 19
Economic and Equity Party President Chilufya Tayali says pupils and teachers are at high risk of contracting the Coronavirus pandemic whose cases are on...
Read more

Road Development Agency (RDA) Board Chairperson Challenges Engineers to build roads that stand the test of Time

General News Chief Editor - 10
Road Development Agency (RDA) Board Chairperson Samuel Mukupa has urged engineers in the road sector to come up with road designs that will stand...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.