UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema says he has information that the Teaching Council of Zambia is asking both employed and unemployed teachers to pay for their practicing certificates.

Mr. Hichilema as much as certification is important, what is also very important for now, is to give teachers a relief during this Covid-19 period where the majority of trainers in private schools have been placed on unpaid leave.

The UPND Leader said this has left many teachers without an income to survive on.

Mr. Hichilema said the economic hardships teachers, both in public and private teaching are going through cannot be compared to other professionals who have continued working.

He has appealed to those in authority not to suffocate them further with more unfair demands.

Mr. Hichilema said the majority of these individuals they are sending messages to, are unemployed trained teachers who don’t have the means to pay for these licenses.