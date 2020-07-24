Minister of Local Government Charles Banda has warned of stern action against Council Officials engaging in illegal land allocation.

Dr Banda has regretted the exchange of words between Matero Member of Parliament Lloyd Kaziya and Matero Ward 28 Councillor Anne Chinyanta over illegal last allocation.

He said the Ministry will not hesitate to discipline all erring officers that will be found wanting.

Dr Banda said the Ministry of Lands and his Ministry will investigate reports of illegal land allocation in Matero Constituency.

He said his Ministry has taken the Matero matter seriously and all erring officers will be brought to book if the investigations reveal any illegalities in the issuance of the land.

Dr Banda said illegal land allocation is posing as a challenge in improving service provision to the people.

He has advised all Council Workers to preserve their integrity and avoid engaging in such illegal activities which are detrimental to the economy.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Matero Member of Parliament, Lloyd Kazhiya is seen accusing the area Councillor of Matero Ward 28, Councilor Anne Chinyanta of selling land illegally designated to be the road reserve.