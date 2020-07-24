The Opposition New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) President Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba and Bishop T. D Jakes of the Potter’s House International Ministries have kick started a food hampers donation program to the residents of Kalikiliki compound of Lusaka District.

In April of this year Dr. Mumba who is also President of the Victory Ministries Int’l kick started the Zambia Shall Be Saved Covid Prevention in Kalikiliki compound of Lusaka. Under this project 500 households were targeted where hygiene hypars were given in a bid to help fight and prevent the Covid 19 pandemic. These hampers included buckets, face masks, hygiene liquid soaps just to mention a few.

Yesterday, Dr. Mumba with the help of Bishop T. D Jakes of the Potter’s House International Ministries kicked off the Zambia Shall Be SAVED feeding program in Kalikiliki compound, which aims to feed over 10,000 residents for an initial period of three months.

Dr. Mumba, who is also former Republican Vice President was in the company of New Hope MMD Chairperson of Transport and Communication Mr. Chaka Zulu and other Senior MMD leaders and Victory Ministries International leaders who included Rev. Abel Thosi, the Vice President of Victory Ministries International.

Dr. Mumba who visited a number of selected Households, where he donated these food hampers said that the Covid 19 had Economically affected the Country.

“The Zambia shall be Saved Foundation in partnership with Bishop T.D Jakes have realized that the negative impact of the Covid 19 pandemic has affected the people of Zambia. Instead of the usual donations of hygiene hampers which we started in April, we have decided to go an extra mile by providing food hampers”, Dr. Mumba said.

Dr. Mumba said that they were targeting to feed over 10,000 residents for an initial period of 3 months by targeting 2000 households which essentially had an average of 5 people per household.

“During our initial Covid Prevention program, we managed to periodically provide hygiene to over 500 households in Kalikiliki compound. Under this Feeding Program, which is a sustainable program, we will be periodically giving out food hampers to at least 10,000 Kalikiliki residents for an initial period of 3 months”, Dr. Mumba said.

And a Mrs. Jane Jere, a beneficiary thanked Dr. Mumba for this gesture.

“Ba Mumba, on behalf of my family, I would like to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for this gesture. I am a widow who looks after a household of 10 dependents. Like a number of my neighbors, my ka small business has collapsed because of the Corona virus and it has been difficult to feed my family. So your food packages are an answered prayer to not only me but the people of Kalikiliki. May God continue blessing you so that he can continue to use you to help us”, Mrs. Jere said.