Friday, July 24, 2020
General News

Zambia Police Headquarters records some Confirmed Cases of COVID-19-Kampyongo

By Chief Editor
Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says the police headquarters has recorded some confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Mr. Kampyongo says the officers who tested positive have since been isolated for treatment and the entire premises has been disinfected.

He says all police officers have been requested to undergo COVID-19 tests at designated places.

Mr. Kampyongo was speaking during a media briefing in Lusaka.

And Mr. Kampyongo has warned members of the public who disregard the law that no one is above the law regardless of their standing in society.

He said police recorded incidents of violence at the Lusaka Central Police station and Mafken radio station in Mufurila.

Mr. Kampyongo said it is regrettable that public and private institutions are being targeted by unruly individuals.

He said the police have also recorded 15 reports involving unknown criminals that have been attacking hikers at the lay-by near Heroes stadium, Kabangwe, SOS, Ngwerere and Kabanana along the Great North road.

Mr. Kampyongo said the nature of the criminal acts recorded range from murder, attempted murder, aggravated robbery, rape and unlawful wounding.

He added that a total of 5 suspects have been arrested and some properties belonging to the victims have been recovered.

