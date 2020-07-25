Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe says there is a need for a law to blacklist inefficient engineers on projects involving colossal sums of money.

Mr. Nundwe says it is unfortunate that some engineers are derailing Government’s developmental agenda at great cost because they do not mean well to the country.

He was speaking when the committee of the board chairpersons from road sector agencies led by Road Development Agency -RDA- Board Chairperson Samuel Mukupa paid a courtesy call on him at his office.

Mr. Nundwe said engineers are supposed to study the environment where they have been given projects to enable them carry out quality construction works.

He wondered why engineers leave out supporting components on a project, stating that this has greatly affected construction works on road projects.

And Mr. Mukupa said the agencies are working together to ensure there is coordination to enable them to appreciate what is happening in the road sector.

Meanwhile, Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) Board Chairperson Cornelius Chipoma said through such coordination by the three road agencies, the road sector is expected to achieve a lot of success.

And National Road Fund Agency -NRFA Board Chairperson Christabel Banda said officers in the road sector are also vulnerable to contracting covid-19 during the course of duty, as they are always interacting with the public.

The team of board chairpersons is on the Copperbelt to check on how officers from the road sector are protecting themselves from covid-19 and also assess how they are maintaining road infrastructure in the province.