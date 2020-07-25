9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, July 25, 2020
type here...
Economy

Distribution of farming inputs to all parts of the country to in September

By Chief Editor
38 views
0
Economy Distribution of farming inputs to all parts of the country to in...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo says distribution of farming inputs to all parts of the country will begin on September 1, 2020.

Mr. Katambo says Government has contracted six agro companies to supply fertilizer and that 90 percent of basal dressing is ready.

And Mr. Katambo says all seeds ordered by Government are being produced locally and that suppliers have assured him that they are 100 percent prepared to deliver the seeds.

The Agriculture Minister says Smart Zambia has further confirmed that farmers under the Farmer Input Support Programme -FISP-, have started depositing their 400 Kwacha contributions that will enable them to redeem access to subsidised inputs.

And Mr. Katambo has told ZNBC News that FISP is under review, to, among other things, ensure farmers are not perpetually supported by Government.

He said FISP was designed to support small-scale farmers for only three years consecutively with the hope that they become independent and self-sustainable.

Previous articleCopperbelt Province PS wants inefficient engineers on Big Projects Blacklisted

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Distribution of farming inputs to all parts of the country to in September

Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo says distribution of farming inputs to all parts of the country will begin on September...
Read more
General News

Copperbelt Province PS wants inefficient engineers on Big Projects Blacklisted

Chief Editor - 0
Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe says there is a need for a law to blacklist inefficient engineers on projects involving colossal sums of...
Read more
Headlines

Bill 10: Where to Now with Parliament Adjourned

Chief Editor - 0
By Antonio Mwanza Since Parliament abruptly adjourned Sine Die owing to the increased threat of Covid-19, I have been receiving calls and messages from the...
Read more
Feature Sports

GRANDSTAND:Lets Take This Testing Seriously

sports - 0
The learning curve of the 2019/2020 FAZ Super Division restart faces a litmus test this weekend after a rough reboot over the last seven...
Read more
General News

Zambia Law Development Commission Electronic Voting For Prisoners

Chief Editor - 8
The Zambia Law Development Commission has recommended Electronic Voting as one of the means to actualise prisoners’ rights to vote. The Commission has also recommended...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Boost for Kariba Hydro Power Station, Power output set to increase

Economy Chief Editor - 12
The Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) has increased water allocation for electricity generation in Zimbabwe and Zambia following improved water inflows into Kariba Dam. This means...
Read more

Government more determined than ever to empower both farmer groups and small and medium Enterprises

Economy Chief Editor - 7
Government says it will do everything possible to improve the Diary sector as it has the potential to drive the country's economy. And Minister of...
Read more

Parastatal and Statutory institutions remit statutory obligations amounting to 3.4 billion Kwacha

Economy Chief Editor - 10
Parastatal and statutory institutions failed to remit statutory obligations amounting to 3.4 billion Kwacha in 2018. This is according to the Report of...
Read more

President Lungu calls for debt relief and cancellation in light of reduced revenue in call with Chinese President

Economy Chief Editor - 25
President Edgar Lungu yesterday held a telephone meeting with President Xi Jinping of the Peoples’ Republic of China. During the meeting, the two...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.