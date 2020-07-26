United Party for National Development UPND Mazabuka Central MP, Garry Nkombo says the Chitimukulu will be an honoured guest at Hakainde Hichilema’s inauguration as Zambian President in 2021.
Addressing a press briefing at the UPND secretariat yesterday morning, Hon Nkombo noted that it was unfortunate for the PF to start accusing the UPND of planning to dethrone Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba speaking people saying the party neither had the power nor the machinery to do so.
Nkombo recalls how he, together with late Kalomo MP Request Muntanga and UPND deputy secretary general for administration Patrick Mucheleka stood up to defend his right to the Mwine Lubemba throne when late President Michael Chilufya Sata sent 500 police officers to guard the Royal Palace to prevent him from becoming the Chitimukulu shortly after assuming office in 2011.
He also stated that as a party that holds the role of traditional leadership and the guidance it brings to the peoples of Zambia in high esteem, the party had resolved to stay away from meddling in traditional affairs because it does not have the roots to determine who should ascend to a particular throne of a particular traditional establishment.
Hon Nkombo also reminded His Royal Highness of the meeting that he (Nkombo) had with him at which the former assured the Chitimukulu of the UPND’s support for traditional leadership in the country as well as its resolve not to meddle into affairs of traditional leaders in the country.
He has since called on Zambians to ignore assertions from certain sections of society, particularly from the PF and its surrogate political parties that the UPND had hatched a plot to dethrone and degazette him one on office.
How would you dethrone him when you don’t belong to the bemba ng’andu clan, the late president and abena nka… were against him becoming chitimukulu maybe they are of bemba royal bloodline. This chitimukulu should not turn family feuds into national feuds, let him learn to keep fyamu family mu family.
If mucheleka calls GBM uncle and GBM calls chitimukulu uncle , in 2012 there was another kerfuffle, awe bane family feuds should not be turned into political feuds.fyamu family should remain my family.
But who says HH will be president of Zambia? Presidency is won on the ballot paper and not the mouth. And it seems most Tongas are not very intelligent , like Nkombo is portraying now. How do you hold a press conference to tell all Zambians that HH will be sworn in president? Is that normal? By what criteria is going to br sworn in?
Well-done let him be around during the swearing -in- ceremony of HH AS THE NEXT PRESIDO OF ZAMBIE.
This Bemba chief is a problem himself and no wonder Sata blocked him.
He is danger to national security and I remember a certain man in the political circles who threatened to denounce this Chitimukulu.
He must be dethroned and join politics.
PF must go!
Upnd has a lot of members on drugs. Look at how they hallucinate. Now they believe they have won the election. Come 2021 they will be running to courts petitioning their failure. The problem with upnd is the arrogance of its leaders. They think they can win an election by hallucinating on social media and writing to the EU. Useless opposition who are wasting our time. A party that has had the same leader for decades. You can laugh mwe