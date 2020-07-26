Opposition Keembe UPND Member of Parliament Princess Kasuse has announced that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

Mrs Kasuse revealed that she found out about her positive status on Saturday morning.

“Just this morning l tested Positive for Covid-19. On the same day l was dancing for being a grandmother for the first time and bags packed ready to see my grandson, same day l went for Covid-19 Test at UTH, Thursday 23 July, 2020 although had no symptoms. This morning July 25 the Covid-19 test has come out Positive. I am officially under Quarantine,” she disclosed.

Mrs Kasuse has since blamed the Zambian government for exhibiting poor leadership over the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As the MP for Keembe Constituency, l was one of those raising the concern at Parliament and in our Health Committee on why our Parliament continued mixing. Leadership crisis in Zambia. We relaxed our rules too early in Zambia, my very point of order at Parliament,” she said.

“Now Covid-19 is moving rapidly and so many lives at stake. One feels for the health workers and teachers, not forgetting our children who have gone back to school, Lord protect them. Please Stay Home Mask up, avoid crowds even church or funerals stay home and let’s keep washing our hands. Covid-19 is Real!”