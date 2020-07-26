9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, July 26, 2020
LCC demolishes structure, buries foundations on road reserves in Materio Ward 28

The Lusaka City Council (LCC) has demolished one structure believed to be a car wash which was erected on a road reserve in Matero Ward 28.

And the Council has buried two illegal foundations that were dug on road reserves to construct bases in readiness of placing a container and a wall-fence.

LCC says the structure and foundations were inimical to the existing plans of the area and that they were on a road reserve area.

This follows numerous complaints that were made by Emmasdale residents about people trying to put up structures on areas which are meant to be road reserves.

Speaking during the exercise, LCC Town Clerk, Alex Mwansa said the local authority took action to demonstrate to Lusaka residents that the Council is responsive to people’s complaints.

“We received complaints from residents that there has been tempering of access roads and placing of containers in unsuitable places hence the operation,” he said.

Mr. Mwansa said LCC is alert and will stop all constructions that do not conform to the main plan of the city.

Mr Mwansa gave an example that recently, the Council stopped the illegal construction of 10 shops along Lilayi Road.

“As Council, we should just have to be alert as people are persistent in tendering applications for extensions and make sure that we are thorough prior to issuing a permit,” he said.

The Town Clerk stated that the LCC will not let anyone to disturb the plan for Emmasdale and the city at large.

During the same operation, one road which was blocked with stones by some developer was cleared to pave way for the smooth flow of traffic.

