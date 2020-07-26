Government Chief Whip Brain Mundubile has charged that the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) must demonstrate and display character to show that the party is ready rule Zambia.
Hon Mundubile says there would be chaos in the country if UPND was given even one hour to govern.
“Where would be the governance of this country if UPND was given even one hour to rule this country, a party that is relying on calamity such as deaths, COVID 19, and adverse climate change, to make political capital,” he questioned.
Speaking on ZNBC’s Real issues programme, Hon. Mundubile who is also Mporokoso Central lawmaker, said irresponsible conduct in the opposition party leadership has led to total break down of control and management in the party because leaders lack leadership qualities and advised Zambians to closely scrutinise such leadership as we go into the 2021 general elections.
He said the Monze experience where Republican President Edgar Lungu was disrespected and the Mufulira scuffles perpetuated by UPND cadres were some of the unfortunate events that were supposed to be condemned by the opposition party leaders including HH.
He regretted that HH himself sided with the cadres instead of distancing his party and condemning the acts and offering an apology.
“Political leadership is not about money or speaking the loudest while celebrating misfortune hoping that people would rise against the government and all this is a clear show of failure and lack of a vision to rule the country”, Hon. Mundubile said.
He cited the disrespectful conduct against Vice President Inonge Wina and the Speaker of the National Assembly by a learned Lawyer Cornelius Mwiitwa whom he said was expected to show remorse and apologise adding that the party has no plans even to come up with a shadow cabinet and Manifesto but had chosen violence as the only way to get around without considering the plight the Zambian people.
“President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has always emphasised that as a nation, we needed an environment where everyone co -existed, but regretted that Zambians were going into the 2021 elections with the UPND kind of leadership which wanted the people to engage in violence so that at the end of the day, they would find some excuses,” he added.
Hon. Mundubile who is also PF Chairman for legal said UPND was so self centred that it believed “its either HH or no one else.
On the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019, Hon. Mundubile said UPND was fighting the Bill and yet there were 2 other Bills such as the Public Order Act and the Electoral Process Act which also needed to be enacted within the process of enacting Bill 10.
Moron! PF You have failed. Zambia is one of the few African countries to have experienced a sharp fall in GDP between 2011 and 2020. The country has become poorer under Lungu and his half-literate buffoons like this Mundibile who cannot recognize that his govt is chaotic.
Mundubile your PF is a chaotic government. You’re a bunch of economic hooligans, criminals, kleptomaniacs, tribalists, thugs etc who have presided over a shrinking economy.
Is it pf policy to instill fear in Zambians not to put on upnd regalia in public? With the aim of making people believe that upnd is not present muma town centers? There is video of thugs possibly from ichipani chafiko nolubuli chasing two young ladies from their trading place just because they were putting on a Bally cap.
Please just shut up…what has the PF done in the last 5 years apart from putting us in debt. You are all confused, The End is Near.
Go home and eat some more poop.
What Chaos is this chaotic man talking about when we are already experiencing chaos occasioned by himself and his chaotic PF party? The Economy is in the Toilet, citizens reduced to beggars, sold our country to the Chinese and other foreigners including terrorists, crowded out credit environment and high cost of doing business, runaway corruption, cadre violence, chaotic breakdown of the Rule of Law and total breakdown of all institutions of governance. What can be more chaotic than that? PF time is up! Prepare prisons well as those will be your retirement homes!!!!
The problem is that these PF thieves are desperate. They behave as if they are in oppositions.
Mundubile’s can be understood to be as a result of Bill 10 adn and trying to link with what happened in monze won’t work.
Time up for PF and 2021 must pack.
These are the kicks of a dead man walking and we shall run for them to repossess what belongs to Zambians.
PF must go