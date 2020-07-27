The Christian Coalition Zambia has commended the Electoral Commission of Zambia for its initiative to conduct online voter registration.

The Commission has commenced testing of the Online Voter Pre-registration Platform before launching the actual system in September 2020.

Coalition President Professor Charles Mwape says this initiative is timely as the country is moving towards embracing technology in conducting businesses.

Professor Mwape says the initiative gives an opportunity to many youths to register as voters at their convenience and participate in the 2021 general elections.

He said the initiative will further allow the Electoral Commission of Zambia to register the targeted 9 million eligible voters ahead of the 2021 polls.

Professor Mwape said people who are opposing this initiative therefore do not understand the changing world and do not understand the tenets of democracy.

He said this initiative must be welcomed by all well meaning Zambians as it will more people to register as voters.

And Professor Mwape said ECZ Chairperson Justice Essau Chulu to step down for failure to reduce nomination fees ahead of the 2021 polls.

He said the exorbitant fees are prohibitive to many Zambians who would want to participate in next year’s polls.