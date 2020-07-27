The Christian Coalition Zambia has commended the Electoral Commission of Zambia for its initiative to conduct online voter registration.
The Commission has commenced testing of the Online Voter Pre-registration Platform before launching the actual system in September 2020.
Coalition President Professor Charles Mwape says this initiative is timely as the country is moving towards embracing technology in conducting businesses.
Professor Mwape says the initiative gives an opportunity to many youths to register as voters at their convenience and participate in the 2021 general elections.
He said the initiative will further allow the Electoral Commission of Zambia to register the targeted 9 million eligible voters ahead of the 2021 polls.
Professor Mwape said people who are opposing this initiative therefore do not understand the changing world and do not understand the tenets of democracy.
He said this initiative must be welcomed by all well meaning Zambians as it will more people to register as voters.
And Professor Mwape said ECZ Chairperson Justice Essau Chulu to step down for failure to reduce nomination fees ahead of the 2021 polls.
He said the exorbitant fees are prohibitive to many Zambians who would want to participate in next year’s polls.
Very true. I agree. Ecz good development. We are just praying that the upnd will be mature this time around to accept defeat and not start running to court crying ati batu jata vote bama
I wonder if people that issue these are able to think properly. We’ve ghost voters on a system that requires one to verify your records and see you physically before you’re enrolled, how about a system whereby you register from anywhere in the world on your own? Chinese IT Mafia will add whoever whenever
PLEASE,HELP ME.IAM CRYING LOUD THAT THIS ONLINE REGISTRATION SHOULD BE STOPPED.ALL,THESE YEARS IT HAS BEEN MANUAL AND ACCOMMODATING ALL ZAMBIANS ACROSS THE BOARD.THE WANT TO DO THE WAY THAT ***** MUGABE DID WHERE SOME PEOPLE DIDN’T GO AND VOTE CZ THERE DETAILS WERE FOUND IN OTHER TOWNS AND THERE WAS NO RE VERIFICATION.THIS IS ANOTHER WAY OF MARGINALIZING THE VILLAGER OR PEOPLE WHO DON’T HAVE ACCESS TO INTERNET.THESE ECL NGOS LIKE THIS ONE WATCH THE PERCY THEY ARE MOVING.THEY DON’T ADD ANY VALUE IN OUR SOCIETY.AND I KNOW THAT THIS MORON KZ WILL SPEAK HIGHLY ABOUT IT CZ THEY HAVE LOST THE STRATEGY TO RIGGING ELECTIONS. ALL WELL MEANING ZAMBIANS LET US STOP THEM FROM IMPLEMENTING THIS NONSENSE.EVEN,THE PRISONERS TO VOTE.THEY WILL GIVE ECL ALOT OF TIME TO CAMPAIGN WHILE OTHERS NOT. BUT THE…