Police in Ikelenge District, North Western Province have arrested a 54-year-old man of Ikelenge for assaulting Chief Nyakaseya of the Lunda people.

Lawrence Kazhimbala is said to have beaten up the traditional leader when he tried to close his bar from where he was found selling beer.

Chief Nyakaseya broke beer bottles of those he found drinking, a move which angered Kazhimbala and a fight ensued.

The Chief was over-powered by Kazhimbala, who punched and kicked him.

The chief suffered a swollen right hand and was rushed to Kaleni Hospital where he was treated.

North Western Province Police Commissioner Elias Chishi says Kazhimbala has been arrested and is in Police Custody.

Mr. Chishi said the incident is embarrassing and called for respect for traditional leaders.