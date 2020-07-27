9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, July 27, 2020
type here...
General News

Tutwa challenges Sangwa to relinquish his rank of State Counsel

By Chief Editor
38 views
0
General News Tutwa challenges Sangwa to relinquish his rank of State Counsel
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Kabwe Central Member of Parliament Tutwa Ngulube has challenged Lusaka lawyer John Sangwa to immediately relinquish his rank of State Counsel.

Mr Ngulube’s comments follows a statement from Mr Sangwa in which he was quoted that he will not be coerced into silence because of the status of State Counsel.

This came after President Edgar Lungu requested newly elected President of the Law Association of Zambia Abyud Shonga to use his office to scrutinize those being conferred with the status of State Counsel as some of using the rank to attack the state.

Mr Ngulube said Mr Sangwa should immediately commence steps to inform LAZ and the judiciary on withdrawing the rank of State Counsel.

“I am aware that recently JPS, as we called him 20 years ago, was apologizing for attacking the Judiciary and he went to lengths of putting up a written apology. We all thought it was genuine. Today he sounds like someone is stopping him from talking. To you JPS, the best arena for you is politics so that we take you on as our Opposition,” Mr Ngulube said.

He said hiding in the rank of state counsel to fight other people’s battles won’t help Mr. Sangwa.

“So if you are serious about that write to the Law Association and the Republican President so that the Judiciary can be informed accordingly,” he said.

In fact the State you are attacking in the media can be engaged through established channels. Even in churches, we have a chain of communication. You can’t just stand up and start punching everyone in the streets.”

He added, “In fact, UPND is about to go for a convention they can give you a position even a Chairman of Legal because you represented HH in the petition where you miscalculated the 14 days.”

Previous articleSubject beats Chief Nyakaseya over beer

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Tutwa challenges Sangwa to relinquish his rank of State Counsel

Kabwe Central Member of Parliament Tutwa Ngulube has challenged Lusaka lawyer John Sangwa to immediately relinquish his rank of...
Read more
Rural News

Subject beats Chief Nyakaseya over beer

Chief Editor - 0
Police in Ikelenge District, North Western Province have arrested a 54-year-old man of Ikelenge for assaulting Chief Nyakaseya of the Lunda people. Lawrence Kazhimbala is...
Read more
Headlines

Lusaka City Council and Kitwe City Council Suspended with Immediate effect for illegal land allocation

Chief Editor - 0
Local Government Minister Dr. Charles Banda has announced the immediate suspension of Lusaka and Kitwe City Councils for three months following illegalities in land...
Read more
Feature Sports

MONDAY PRO’S HIT LIST

sports - 0
Here are brief wraps from our foreign-based stars in action over the weekend. =SWEDEN Midfielder Emmanuel Banda came on for his second league match at Djurgarden...
Read more
Feature Sports

WEEKEND SCORECARD: Power Dynamos Down Zesco in Friendly

sports - 0
Zesco United warmed-up for this weekend’s league date against Lusaka Dynamos with a friendly against Power Dynamos on Sunday. The defending FAZ Super Division champions...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Honour your COVID-19 Pledges, Health Minister Appeals Corporate Entities

General News Chief Editor - 21
Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has called on corporate entities who made pledges towards the fight against COVID-19 to activate them. The Minister indicated...
Read more

There is No Wheelbarrow Levy introduced by Lusaka City Council

General News Chief Editor - 7
Lusaka City Council (LCC) Mayor Miles Sampa has dispelled reports circulating on social media that the city has introduced a levy for after it...
Read more

Comply with all health guidelines to halt the spread of the COVID-19-HH

General News Chief Editor - 4
As cases of the coronavirus pandemic reach a record high in Zambia, UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has urged Zambians to comply with all health...
Read more

LCC demolishes structure, buries foundations on road reserves in Materio Ward 28

General News editor - 21
The Lusaka City Council (LCC) has demolished one structure believed to be a car wash which was erected on a road reserve in Matero...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.