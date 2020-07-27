Kabwe Central Member of Parliament Tutwa Ngulube has challenged Lusaka lawyer John Sangwa to immediately relinquish his rank of State Counsel.

Mr Ngulube’s comments follows a statement from Mr Sangwa in which he was quoted that he will not be coerced into silence because of the status of State Counsel.

This came after President Edgar Lungu requested newly elected President of the Law Association of Zambia Abyud Shonga to use his office to scrutinize those being conferred with the status of State Counsel as some of using the rank to attack the state.

Mr Ngulube said Mr Sangwa should immediately commence steps to inform LAZ and the judiciary on withdrawing the rank of State Counsel.

“I am aware that recently JPS, as we called him 20 years ago, was apologizing for attacking the Judiciary and he went to lengths of putting up a written apology. We all thought it was genuine. Today he sounds like someone is stopping him from talking. To you JPS, the best arena for you is politics so that we take you on as our Opposition,” Mr Ngulube said.

He said hiding in the rank of state counsel to fight other people’s battles won’t help Mr. Sangwa.

“So if you are serious about that write to the Law Association and the Republican President so that the Judiciary can be informed accordingly,” he said.

In fact the State you are attacking in the media can be engaged through established channels. Even in churches, we have a chain of communication. You can’t just stand up and start punching everyone in the streets.”

He added, “In fact, UPND is about to go for a convention they can give you a position even a Chairman of Legal because you represented HH in the petition where you miscalculated the 14 days.”