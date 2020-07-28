Cancellation of matches due to the non availability of Covid-19 results at the weekend characterised round 25 fixtures of the FAZ National Division 1 campaign.

Four out of the nine matches, which included the fixtures for promotion contenders Prison Leopards and Young Green Eagles, were all cancelled.

Prison spent three days in Kafue with the hope of facing Kafue Celtic but the match couldn’t take place as the home side’s results were not available by Sunday afternoon.

FAZ is yet to decide the way forward on the four matches called-off at the weekend.

“We will only make a decision after we get Covid results,” FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala said.

Meanwhile, Indeni moved to the top of the table after beating Mpulungu Harbour 2-1 at home in Ndola.

Striker Simon Mwenya scored twice at Indeni Sports Complex as Indeni moved to 49 points, relegating Kitwe United to second position on goal difference.

Kitwe forced a 1-1 draw away at Zesco Shockers in Mongu on Sunday to increase their tally to 49 matches from 25 matches played.

Prison, who have chance to go top, dropped to third on the table with 47 points from 24 matches played.

Young Eagles, who were set to face Zesco Malaiti Rangers, are fourth on the table with 47 points after playing 23 matches.

FAZ National Division 1 – Week 25

Zesco Shockers 1-1 Kitwe United

Chindwin Sentries 2-0 Mumbwa Medics FC

Gomes 1-2 Sinazongwe

National Assembly 2-2 Chambishi

Indeni FC 2-1 Mpulungu Harbour FC

Young Green Eagles – Zesco Malaiti (Cancelled)

Police College – Nchanga Rangers (Cancelled)

Kafue Celtics – Prison Leopards (cancelled)

Zambeef -Muza (Cancelled)