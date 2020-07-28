Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya says Government has intensified efforts, in collaboration with other partners, to provide investment opportunities for young people.

Ms. Siliya also says youths should not only wait for opportunities from Government but take advantage of opportunities offered by private entities.

She said this when she met Sampay Chief Executive Officer John Samaras who is also Founder of Lion Zone, a program that will be used to identify and help develop new business initiatives.

Ms. Siliya said Government is always looking for such initiatives that provide cheaper financing facilities for youths who cannot access bank loans.

She urged young people in the country to take advantage of the opportunity and shift from the dependency syndrome of waiting for handouts.

And Mr. Samaras explained that Lion Zone is similar to an apprenticeship program where business concepts are floated and those perceived to have potential attract financial investment.

He said the program has the potential to create employment in the country, given the untapped potential among the youths.

And in an interaction with journalists, Ms. Siliya reminded Zambians that COVID-19 is real and that they should not relent in adhering to public health regulations.

She also urged journalists to tell stories of how people from various sections of society have been affected by Covid-19 and how they are coping with the change in lifestyle.

Ms. Siliya said the press should not be obsessed with writing stories about elections only while ignoring the real issues that Zambians want to know about.

She further advised Zambians not to use elections as an excuse for perpetuating tribalism and political violence.