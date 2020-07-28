Lusaka Province Minister has sent a passionate message of appreciation to front line health workers treating Covid-19 patients in Zambia.

Mr Lusambo is hospitalized at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital in Lusaka after testing positive for Covid-19 said health workers deserve to be appreciated.

He said the workers who themselves have been in quarantine for several months are sacrificing a lot to save people’s lives.

Mr Lusambo said he is now feeling much better and he is only awaiting final examination before being all clear to leave the Hospital.

He said after interacting with the health workers who are mostly young people, he feels confident that the Zambian health care system is in good hands.

Mr Lusambo thanked Health Minister Dr Chiltalu Chilufya and his team for a well managed COVID-19 response.

He said the number of people recovering from Covid-19 goes to show that Zambia has a world class public health system.

“When I came here (Ward), I was amazed at the reception I received, the health workers are very professional, you would be excused to think that maybe you are just arriving at your house,” Mr Lusambo said.

The Lusaka Province Minister who is also Kabushi Member of Parliament has since proposed that Zambians should consider contributing small amounts to a Basket Fund to be used to pay bonuses or allowances to health workers.

“These health workers deserve more pay, they are working without allowances, just getting their basic salaries but as Zambians, we can contribute even small amounts like K10 to paying bonuses for these front line workers,” he said.