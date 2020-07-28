9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
By Chief Editor
Munali Member of Parliament, Nkandu Luo has expressed disappointment with the contractor working on a sewerage network in Kaunda Square Stage one.

Speaking when she made a spot check, after receiving concerns from the residents, Professor Luo found the area without signage to indicate that there is danger ahead.

The law maker indicated that the construction is being done right at the doorstep of residents, stating that the ditches are dangerous especially among children.

She noted that contractors should not take advantage of Zambians, but do the right thing at all times.

Professor Luo who is also Livestock and Fisheries Minister warned that such contractors should be given an ultimatum until they follow the regulations to ensure local people are not endangered.

She also launched the sinking and drilling of boreholes in her constituency at Kaunda Square Primary school.

And Lusaka Water Supply and Sanitation Company Limited Senior Engineer, Kalikeka Malate disclosed that the project, which is funded by the Zambian government and the African Development Bank, involves construction of sewer pipes, sewer manholes as well connections to houses in the area.

Mr. Malate indicated that Lusaka Water is aware of the concerns and assured that they will be attended to in the soonest possible time.

  2. Surprised, really???
    Thats what happens in a Sh!th0le Republic where contracts are awarded to non qualified sycophants, trib3smen, brutes & praise singers who climb the highest land mass & shout ([email protected] lesa pale’ -2021 nafuchi nafuchi).
    If P.F wins in 2021, one cell nitw!t amoeba’s like [email protected] Crazy will be given contacts to build Zambia’s hospitals, universities & [email protected] [email protected], then the same Nkandu Luo’s will one day act all surprised when the contracts are not started, or end up looking like a shoddy chawama kachasu distillery, watch the space.
    Lastly, P.F.KUYABEBELE!

  3. Great work professor. As usual on the ground ensuring our people get development. I was just listening to the draft version of kings malembe and dandys song for 2021. Cant wait ukufwenkula wheb his excellency wins again

  5. We will see more appearances by MPs in their constituencies because D-day is now around the corner. Where have you been all along ‘Mr’ minister? I thought you quit long ago. And don’t act like you care about us and get surprised by poor service delivery. Zambians have been crying about this for far too long but none of you bothered to take time to lend an ear. Now you show up because you want our votes? Have some decency and just crawl back to your mansions and leave us to scrap up the pieces that fall from the high tables you feast on.

General News

