Chief government Spokesperson Hon Dora Siliya has called on various stakeholders to stop concentrating on elections that are not here but focus on the current issue affecting people especially as the country grapples with socioeconomic effects as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hon Siliya is concerned at the level of constant electioneering at the expense of other pertinent national matters.

“At a home level, every Zambian is concerned about Coronavirus now. Zambians are concerned about the effects of the pandemic on the country’s food security, kids are concerned about when they will go back to school” Hon Siliya has noted.

Speaking to journalists this morning, Ms Siliya said it is unfortunate that people want to be talking about an election that is not yet here instead of focusing on other issues which are equally important.

And Ms Siliya has condemned the continued tribalism among politicians in the name of elections and emphasized the need not to “give elections the reason for bad behaviour”.

“If politicians are being tribal, ignore them and do not perpetuate tribalism and bad behaviour” Hon Siliya urged the media and challenged them to use their power to set an agenda that will be in the interest of uniting and not dividing the nation.