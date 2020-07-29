The UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT says the government should identify, arrest and prosecute PF cadres involved in the illegal allocation and sale of land in Lusaka and Kitwe.

The party says merely suspending the two local authorities and revoking their power of land agency without identifying and arresting the many cadres involved in the illegal sale amounts to addressing the outcome instead of the root of the problem.

UPND Deputy Chairman for Local Government and Housing Committee Brian Ndumba said the illegal plot allocations have nothing to do with the two Councils other than the PF cadres working in cohort with senior Party officials leaving the local authorities bear the blame.

Mr Ndumba stated that it was saddening and unfortunate that the local authorities were being punished for the crimes committed by mostly PF cadres as seen in media reports.

Mr Ndumba who is a seasoned local government practitioner express surprise at the swift pace in which local government minister Charles Banda acted in the suspension of the two local authorities when corruption accused Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya continues in office.

He says once in office, the UPND would ensure the full implementation of the local government decentralization policy to allow councils manage land issues such as the issuance of title deeds.

This he revealed would make land management easier devoid of corruption and creation of illegal settlements.