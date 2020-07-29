Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded four COVID-19 related deaths bringing the cumulative number of deaths associated with the pandemic to 146.

And the country has recorded 247 new cases of the pandemic out of the 970 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Technical Services Kennedy Malama says out of the 247 new cases, 127 people were identified through health care facility screening, 64 contacts to known cases, 46 individuals from routine community screening in Lusaka, four health care workers and three individuals from community alerts.

And Dr Malama said of the four deaths recorded, two were Brought in Dead at the UTH, one death recorded at Medland Medical Center and one patient they have been managing at Levy Mwanawasa Isolation Center.

He said following the reclassification of the deaths in which the virus has been detected, it has been determined that 40 of the deaths are COVID deaths while 96 are COVID-19 associated deaths and eight deaths are yet to be classified.

Dr Malama said the cumulative number of cases stands at 5,249 including 146 deaths and 3,285 recoveries.

Speaking during the routine updates of COVID-19 in Lusaka, Dr Malama said 89 are admitted of which 37 are on oxygen and three on ventilators.

Dr Malama said the Government will not show pictures of people who are admitted in COVID-19 isolation centers and has urged Zambians to desist from using drugs that are not prescribed by health practitioners.

He said the use of certain drugs being used to treat COVID-19 patients are very strong and should not be used without prescription from the medical practitioners.

Dr Malama said the Ministry of Health has directed the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority to stamp out the use of such drugs and ensure that people selling the drugs are brought to book.