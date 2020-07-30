Zambia’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ibrahim Mumba has urged investors in Saudi Arabia to explore the huge potential in Zambia’s agriculture sector.

Ambassador Mumba said Zambia has continued to prioritise the agriculture sector through various strategies aimed at increasing production and productivity.

The Ambassador made the remarks during a virtual meeting with the Ministry of Agriculture in Zambia and the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company to explore investment opportunities in the agriculture sector.

The meeting, organized by the Embassy, was attended by SALIC Chief Executive Officer Suleiman Al Rumaih and officials from Ministry of Agriculture led by Peggy Mlewa, Director, Policy and Planning.

Ambassador Mumba highlighted the available resources and key incentives that are vital for the agriculture sector to thrive and reach its maximum potential.

And Mr. Al Rumaih reiterated SALIC’S willingness to invest in Zambia’s agriculture sector and collaborate with companies that deal with wheat, barley, corn, soya beans, rice, sugar, vegetables oils, green fodder, red meat, poultry, milk products and aquaculture.

He said the company is keen to partner with institutions, companies or individuals who embrace the principles of ethical and responsible investment.

SALIC takes into consideration and prioritizes the food security of both the host country and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in all its agriculture investments across the globe.

This is according to a statement issued to the media by Huzaifa Jada, the Deputy Ambassador of Zambia in Riyadh Saudi Arabia.