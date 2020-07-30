9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, July 30, 2020
Feature Lifestyle

Slap dee collaborates with South African hit maker Busiswa on ‘Savuka’

By staff
Slap dee collaborates with South African hit maker Busiswa on 'Savuka'
staff

Slapdee join forces with South African hit making singer, Busiswa to deliver the official video for their new track called ‘Savuka’.

The song was produced by Magg 44 and Solomon Plate ,music video was directed by the Chichi Ice.

