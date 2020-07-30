Feature Lifestyle Updated: July 30, 2020 Slap dee collaborates with South African hit maker Busiswa on ‘Savuka’ By staff July 30, 2020 38 views 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Feature Lifestyle Slap dee collaborates with South African hit maker Busiswa on 'Savuka' staff Slapdee join forces with South African hit making singer, Busiswa to deliver the official video for their new track called ‘Savuka’. The song was produced by Magg 44 and Solomon Plate ,music video was directed by the Chichi Ice. Previous articlePrime TV Closure – and the Failure of Advocacy LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. - Advertisement - Loading... - Advertisement - Latest News Feature Lifestylestaff - July 30, 20200Slap dee collaborates with South African hit maker Busiswa on ‘Savuka’ Slapdee join forces with South African hit making singer, Busiswa to deliver the official video for their new track called ‘Savuka’. The song...Read more Feature Politics Prime TV Closure – and the Failure of Advocacy editor - July 30, 2020 1 By Parkie Mbozi PRIME TV, Zambia’s most vibrant and promising private TV stations was closed on 9 April 2020, ostensibly after a public spat... Read more General News Explore the huge potential in Zambia’s agriculture sector, Saudis Urged Chief Editor - July 30, 2020 11 Zambia’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ibrahim Mumba has urged investors in Saudi Arabia to explore the huge potential in Zambia’s agriculture... Read more Columns Suspension of Lusaka and Kitwe City Councils: The Constitutionality of Section 56 of the Local Government Act Chief Editor - July 30, 2020 16 No one has challenged the fact that the Minister can, per Section 56 of the Local Government Act, No. 2 of 2019, suspend the... Read more Headlines President Lungu has fired General Education Minister David Mabumba with immediate effect Chief Editor - July 29, 2020 63 President Edgar Lungu has fired General Education Minister David Mabumba with immediate effect. President Lungu has since transferred Minister of Water Development Dennis... Read more More Articles In This Category Chef 187 releases highly anticipated ‘Coordinate’ music video Feature Lifestyle staff - July 29, 2020 2 COORDINATE is a single off Chef 187's album BON APPETITE on which he partners with Nigerian singing sensation Skales as well as DO2dtun aka... Read more Kazadi Films releases the official trailer for the highly anticipated Zambian Action movie “Black Dollar” Feature Lifestyle staff - July 21, 2020 2 Kazadi Films released the official trailer for the highly anticipated Zambia action movie "Black Dollar" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=phmix47meSE Read more Pompi unveils “Pene Menso Ya Pela” video Feature Lifestyle staff - July 18, 2020 2 Pompi release the video for his latest song "Pene Menso ya pela". Where the eyes end (#PeneMensoYaPela) That is where faith begins. 2 Corinthians 5:7 says... Read more Mwepu on his rise to stardom Feature Lifestyle staff - July 17, 2020 6 Midfielder Enock Mwepu keeps his feet firmly on the ground despite all the hype about his exploits at Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vRcTHb8y1LU Read more