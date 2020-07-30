9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, July 30, 2020
type here...
Health

Zambia has recorded 306 new cases out of 1,243 tests conducted in the last 24 hours

By Chief Editor
38 views
2
Health Zambia has recorded 306 new cases out of 1,243 tests conducted in...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Ministry Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Dr Kennedy Malama has disclosed that Zambia has recorded 306 new cases out of 1,243 tests conducted in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of cases to 5,555.

Dr Malama explained that 253 cases were recorded in Lusaka, 19 in Nakonde, 17 in Kitwe, 3 in Mpika, 3 in Ndola, 2 in Chingola, 1 in Chinsali, 1 in Kalabo and 1 in Mongu.

Speaking when he gave the latest COVID-19 update today, Dr Malama disclosed that 3 deaths were recorded and brings the cumulative number of deaths associated with COVID-19 to149.

“We have registered another facility death in Levy Mwanawasa Isolation Centre. The cumulative number of deaths associated with COVID-19 now stands at 149. Following the re-classification of the deaths in which the virus has been detected, it has been determined that 41 are COVID deaths while 98 are COVID-19 associated deaths. Ten (10) deaths are yet to be classified. The COVID-19 associated deaths are those in whom COVID-19 was detected but is not the primary cause of death” he explained.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has said that they are working around the clock to ensure there is timely release of COVID-19 test results.

Dr Malama has noted the public worry and concern on the delay to release the results saying Zambia like many other countries in the world is facing a global challenge in terms of testing capacity.

Dr Malama, therefore, called for support from all stakeholders such as the corporate institutions to hold hands with government in providing support with testing kits and reagents and further thanked all those supplementing government in the response thus far.

He said the government’s intention is to increase testing to unprecedented levels and ultimately reach 10,000 tests per day in order to enhance mass community screening.

“We are not happy with our current testing levels but once we work around all the issues, we will be able to do more testing and release the test results timely” he assured and said government has procured various testing reagents which have delayed due to logistical issues as a result of the pandemic.

Previous articleFAZ Meets To Review Covid Restart

2 COMMENTS

  1. Bena Zambia bushe te imwe mwalelanda ati, Coronavirus mulibe mu Zambia, ati nivakubazungu kweka, Mukosefye bane more tests will expose more cases

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 2

Zambia has recorded 306 new cases out of 1,243 tests conducted in the last 24 hours

Ministry Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Dr Kennedy Malama has disclosed that Zambia has recorded 306 new cases out...
Read more
Feature Sports

FAZ Meets To Review Covid Restart

sports - 1
FAZ President Andrew Kamanga has disclosed that his executive committee will meet on Thursday to review the restart of the season. It hasn’t been...
Read more
Feature Sports

Napsa Stars in Covid Setback

sports - 0
Napsa Stars have disclosed that they have 19 confirmed Covid-19 positive cases at the club. Club media officer Gwen Chipasula said fifteen of the positive...
Read more
Feature Sports

Zanaco Down Green Eagles

sports - 0
Zanaco on Wednesday ended their two-match winless run with a 1-0 away win in Choma at Green Eagles. Striker Roger Kola converted a 35th minute...
Read more
Economy

Zambia’s July Inflation drops from 15.9% to 15.8 %

Chief Editor - 5
Zambia's July Inflation dropped by 0.1% from 15.9% in June, increasing the the annual inflation rate to 9.7 percent in July 2020 from...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Ministry of Health PS urges the public not to self prescribe COVID-19 medication as Zambia records 4 more deaths

Health editor - 8
Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded four COVID-19 related deaths bringing the cumulative number of deaths associated with the pandemic to 146. And...
Read more

Malnutrition among Children with Disabilities: Challenges and Opportunities for Zambia

Health editor - 4
Overview Conventional and traditional medicine, therapy, treatments and surgery are the common methods used to alleviate the physical and mental symptoms of illness, disease and...
Read more

COVID-19 is real, please adhere to government guidelines-Zambia’s High Commissioner to UK

Health Chief Editor - 13
LONDON, Saturday, 25th July 2020- Zambian’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Lt. Gen. Paul Mihova (Rtd) has appealed to Zambians in the diaspora...
Read more

I’ve Been Taking ARVs Since I Was 2

Health editor - 17
Muluba Habanyama writes... I’m Muluba. I was born with HIV and have been taking medications since the age of 2. These medications keep me healthy....
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.