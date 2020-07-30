9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, July 30, 2020
Zanaco Down Green Eagles

By sports
Zanaco on Wednesday ended their two-match winless run with a 1-0 away win in Choma at Green Eagles.

Striker Roger Kola converted a 35th minute penalty to hand Zanaco the three points after picking up just one point from their last two games following the 2019/2020 FAZ Super Division season restart on July 18 after a four-month Covid-19 lockdown.

Zanaco jump three places up to seventh on 39 points and are now seven points behind leaders Nkana from 24 and 25 games played respectively with another nine fixtures left to play.

The result sees Eagles suffer back-to-back league losses after a 2-1 home defeat before the lockdown on March 7 at the hands of Napsa Stars.

Eagles, who needed a win today to go top by one point, stay put at number four on 44 points from 25 games played.

