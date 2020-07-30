9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, July 30, 2020
Zanaco Get Walkover Win From Forest Rangers Game

By sports
Zanaco have been handed a win over Forest Rangers after their July 18 game at Levy Mwanawasa Sadium in Ndola was called off at the last minute by the hosts.

Forest pulled out of their July 18 home fixture on the morning of the match date citing a reportedly 28 Covid-19 cases in their camp.

This is after Zanaco had travelled as scheduled for the match on July 17 only to be informed at the eleventh hour of the news.

“The Disciplinary Committee have considered all the written evidence adduced by both parties before it, was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that your claim (Zanaco) for three points for this match had merit and therefore in accordance with Article 109 and 77 of the Disciplinary Code ruled as follows; your club be awarded three points with a 3-0 score line,” The FAZ Disciplinary Committee stated in its report.

Zanaco are now sixth from seventh on 42 points on the FAZ Super Division table, four points behind leaders Nkana and second placed Forest who are tied on 46 points from 25 matches played with nine left before the 2019/2020 season is concluded.

Forest have been given 14 dates in which to file their appeal against the verdict.

But the FAZ Disciplinary Committee threw out Zanaco’s case against Nkana in a match they lost 3-0 away in Kitwe on July 22.

Zanaco were forced to withdraw five players from the team after Covid-19 tests arrived just minutes before kickoff.

“FAZ has however thrown the Zanaco case over their 3-0 loss to Nkana Football Club where the bankers claimed that the match was played under protest. The Disciplinary Committee ruled that neither the Referees’ nor Match Commissioner’s report recorded any incidences warranting disciplinary action. All parties have been notified of their right to appeal within 14 days,” FAZ spokesperson Sydney Mungala said.

Previous articleFAZ Confirms League To Continue But Two Games Postponed

