Zambia has recorded 408 new COVID-19 cases out of 1,611 tests done in the last 24 hours.

This brings the cumulative number of cases to 5,963 and the positivity rate to 25% according to Ministry of Health Permanent secretary for Technical Services Dr Kennedy Malama.

Speaking when he gave the latest COVID-19 update, Dr Malama also disclosed that the country has recorded 2 deaths in the last 24 hours while 514 patients have been discharged bringing the total number of recoveries to 3,083.

“We have registered another facility death in Levy Mwanawasa Isolation Center bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours to two (2) which are yet to be classified. The cumulative number of deaths associated with COVID-19 now stands at 151.” he said.

And Dr Malama said government is making sure that provision of other essential health services for other equally important health challenges amidst COVID-19 is not neglected.

He said failure to ensure that diseases such as HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis,malaria and other non communicable diseases such as cancer receive the much needed attention amidst the pandemic might lead to even more loss of lives.

“Ministry of Health developed guidelines on continuation of services amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The guidelines have since been disseminated to all facilities across the country” Dr Malama assured.

Dr Malama cautioned that the pandemic is now widespread across the country adding that Lusaka and the Copperbelt are no longer the only epicenters and therefore called for strict adherance to all health guidelines such as masking up, exercising social distancing and regular washing of hands and public hygiene.