Convincing Napsa Stars Got Top of The Table

By sports
Napsa Stars on Friday took a two point lead into the last round of the 2019/2020 FAZ Super Division season following a 2-0 home win over Buildcon at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

Napsa came into the match with 15 positive Covid-19 cases from their playing staff announced on Wednesday.

However, Napsa ultimately fielded a very solid team and were missing just four regulars from their pre-Covid-19 roaster when they resumed their season today after a four-month break.

Collins Sikombe scored a brace to send Napsa into championship contention after winning their penultimate fixture of the season and see them continue where they left off before the lockdown to collect their fourth straight league win.

Sikombe’s first goal came in the 7th minute when he controlled a cross with his head before beating defender Ngosa Sunzu and firing the ball past goalkeeper Ndjomo Ndjana.

Ndjana then kept Buildcon in the match denying Sikombe again in the 24th minute and Daniel Silavwe in the 42nd minute.

Even without striker Tapson Kaseba who suffered an ankle injury in the 26th minute, Napsa still looked very businesslike as they have done all season.

Kaseba was one of two key regulars together with Bornwell Mwape back on Friday who missed Napsa’s 2-1 away win over Green Eagles on March 7.

Kaseba was ineligible to play against his parent club Eagles in March while Mwape, who replaced him on Friday, was returning from a lengthy injury layoff.

Meanwhile, Buildcon’s best effort came from an Isaac Shamujompa free kick in the 52nd minute that went inches wide but made a statement with a loud bang that echoed around the empty stadium after hitting the advertising board.

Sikombe put the result beyond doubt in the 73rd minute when he converted a penalty after Sunzu handled the ball in the area.

Napsa have 48 points, two more than second placed Nkana and Forest Rangers who are tied on 46 points.

Nkana can reclaim number one in their penultimate league game this Saturday if they beat Red Arrows away in Lusaka.

Buildcon stay put at number 13 ,three places above the bottom four relegation zone with 29 points.

