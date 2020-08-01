9.5 C
Fathi Toasts Napsa Stars’ Top 4 Target

By sports
Napsa Stars coach Mohamed Fathi believes he has done enough to secure a top four finish in the 2019/2020 FAZ Super Division season.

Napsa secured their top four finish with a match to spare following a 2-0 home win over 13th positioned Buildcon at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka on July 31.

The result saw Napsa go top of the FAZ Super Division log for at least 24 hours that saw them attain the 48-point threshold five of the top four contenders needed for continental qualification awaiting final classification in the last round of fixtures on August 6.

“I have already concluded my target, I have already reached continental qualification and this is what I wanted,” Fathi said.

Collins Sikombe scored a brace for a solid looking Napsa who came into the match with 15 players quarantined for Covid-19.

“I think I am happy with the team because of the break it was too long that is why they looked rust but so far so good so we just need to maintain this pace and I think the next game will be good for us,” Fathi said.

Napsa visit third placed Forest Rangers in their final fixture on August hoping victory there will be enough to clinch their debut league title if top five results elsewhere go the other way.

“When I reach the bridge, I will talk about,” Fathi said when asked about Napsa’s title hopes.

