The Ministry of Health says there is a need to escalate the level of contact tracing due to the increase in the number of positive Covid-19 cases and deaths.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Administration Kakulubelwa Mulalelo says the ministry’s pillar to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic remains surveillance, case finding and contact tracing.

Ms. Mulalelo said this when she announced that the country has recorded 265 COVID-19 positive cases and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number to 6228.

She said currently 34 people are on ventilators of which 3 are in the intensive care unit while 327 have been discharged.

Ms. Mulalelo said currently 48 districts spread across the country have reported Covid-19 cases.

She said of the 14 deaths, 10 were brought in dead from the community while 4 patients died in Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching hospital.

Ms. Mulalelo further disclosed that studies are been carried out to determine why most Covid-19 positive cases are in males.

She has since advised the public to adhere to the public health guidelines to prevent getting affected or transmitting the Covid-19 infection.

PROFILE ON 265 NEW COVID-19 CASES