MMD Democracy Day in Pictures

By Chief Editor
MMD Democracy Day in Pictures
Mrs. Cynia Zukas signs in the MMD 30 year Commemoration book at Democracy House.
Mrs. Cynia Zukas signs in the MMD 30 year Commemoration book at Democracy House.

Hon. Aka Lewanika gives an Democratic Lecture titled : Tracking the footprints of Democracy during the 30 years of the MMD at Democracy House.
Hon. Aka Lewanika gives an Democratic Lecture titled : Tracking the footprints of Democracy during the 30 years of the MMD at Democracy House.

New Hope MMD President Dr. Nevers Mumba ( middle) poses with Vernon Mwaanga Jr (Second from left), Hon. Aka Lewanika ( Third from Left), New Hope MMD Vice President Mr. Reuben Sambo (third from Right) Bishop Mwinga ( Second from Right )

New Hope MMD President Dr. Nevers Mumba listens to Hon. Aka Lewanika as Aka gives a Lecture on Democracy at Democracy House.
New Hope MMD President Dr. Nevers Mumba listens to Hon. Aka Lewanika as Aka gives a Lecture on Democracy at Democracy House.

New Hope MMD President Dr. Nevers Mumba prays for Zambia during the 30 years of the MMD.
New Hope MMD President Dr. Nevers Mumba prays for Zambia during the 30 years of the MMD.

  I see the end of MMD in 2021…..Mumba thinks this is a church movement…Nevers Mumba stole Embassy furniture in Canada and he was fired as Vice President for theft,corruption and insubordination…..

  The hour is gone and is never coming back. Anyway we need these guys for democratic purposes. Otherwise they will never win, even they know it . Kz

  3. The hour is gone and is never coming back. Anyway we need these guys for democratic purposes. Otherwise they will never win, even they know it . Kz

    Btw lusaka times I have heard this website has been hacked.can you please comment on this because I deal with very sensitive data and cannot afford to put that at risk

  4. The hour is gone and is never coming back. Anyway we need these guys for democratic purposes. Otherwise they will never win, even they know it .

    Btw lusaka times I have heard this website has been hacked.can you please comment on this because I deal with very sensitive data and cannot afford to put that at risk. kz

