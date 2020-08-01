9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, August 1, 2020
Six-Time Loosing Presidential Candidate HH should resign on Moral Grounds

By Chief Editor
By: Marvin Chanda Mberi (Law Scholar)

We wish to congratulate the mighty Patriotic Front party which is led by the able and fit leader of the Christian and Democratic Republic of Zambia President Edgar Chagwa Lungu for the resounding victory in the just ended by-elections.

We have taken note that the oldest existing opposition party in Africa has lost grip and hold of Western province.

Reality is slowly dawning on six-time losing Presidential candidate Hakahinde Sammy Hichilema and his faint dream of ever becoming President is shrinking and the ray of hope of ever becoming a President is withering away like the sun setting in that horizon during dusk.

Indeed the outstanding results and the substantial chunk of a support base that has tilted toward PF in Western Province is owing to the fact the PF is becoming the organization of mass movement.

The PF is now a fully-fledged national party and membership cuts across the regional barriers. Indeed the people of the western province have realized how faithfully the PF has fulfilled every vow it made during the run-up to the 2016 elections.

Indeed the political shutting down of UPND life President Hakahinde Hichilema is dawning.

It is not a secret that Western province has two UPND structures and there is one faction loyal to HH and the other one loyal to Honorable Garry Nkombo. We, therefore, invite all the UPND that are displeased with the divisive leadership in UPND to join the united frontless by ECL.

We further wish to assure the electorates that President Lungu and the PF will not betray the trust which has been reposed through the voice of the electorates.

Bally has been fixed in 5 out of six wards that were held by his party and this is a vote of no confidence in his failed leadership. Mr. Hichilema should do the Honorable thing by respecting the will of the people and tender his resignation.

We also believe that this defeat is a learning curve for the UPND to concede the anticipated defeat in 2021.

Once more congratulations to PF and ECL for being results Oriente

8 COMMENTS

  1. Come on those are just by-elections.

    But indeed I smell a heavy 2021 defeat for the h² upndead team.

    Not through the analysis described in this narrative but through the lack of leadership exhibited by dead camp.

    How can a person be charismatic only from a region he hails from?

    H² is simply u5. He loves violence that boy.

  3. It’s high time (HH) gave up on politics. He’s a failure with a dirty image.
    All thanks to Ackson Sejane, Bally Matore is going nowhere. 15 years in opposition. What a failure!

  4. The mighty, all conquering Napoleon was unexpectedly defeated at Waterloo. That’s why there’s a saying every man has his waterloo. MMD never saw their removal from government coming…but it came! PF, too, will experience their waterloo–that unexpected defeat.

  6. If Chanda was a wild life, could be hyena. its so ugly and notorious, living animal eats it, not even maggots is attracted to it. Disgusting creatures.

  8. I wonder why Chanda is bothered about UPND losing so many times, this is what democracy is about, they have a right to stand however so many times they wish as enshrined in the Zambian constitution. After all the country benefits by having a strong opposition that providse effective checks and balances.

