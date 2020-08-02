9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, August 2, 2020
type here...
Economy

Agriculture Minister advise Farmers farmers to ensure they only sell surplus maize

By Chief Editor
38 views
1
Economy Agriculture Minister advise Farmers farmers to ensure they only sell surplus...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo has said that his ministry is working with the Ministry of Finance to ensure suppliers of agro-inputs for the Farmer Input Support Programme in the 2020-2021 farming season are paid on time.

Mr. Katambo has also advised farmers to ensure they only sell surplus maize because household food security is important for the country to attain national food security, adding that the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) has continued to purchase maize from farmers supplying the commodity.

Mr. Katambo said that the continued purchase has been triggered by cash payment to farmers upon delivery of maize at designated depots.

Mr. Katambo further said that the FRA has been paying farmers upon delivery from part of the 1 billion kwacha that the Ministry of Finance has so far released.

On Friday, Food Reserve Agency (FRA) Chief Executive Officer Chola Kafwabulula said the agency has bought 130 000 metric tonnes of maize since the marketing season opened a few weeks ago.

Mr. Kafwabulula said the consignment is worth 287 million Kwacha.

Previous articleDelay in releasing results for Covid-19 is due to inadequate testing logistics and technology

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 1

Agriculture Minister advise Farmers farmers to ensure they only sell surplus maize

Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo has said that his ministry is working with the Ministry of Finance to ensure suppliers...
Read more
Headlines

Delay in releasing results for Covid-19 is due to inadequate testing logistics and technology

Chief Editor - 0
The Ministry of Health has said that the delay in releasing results for COVID-19 is due to inadequate testing logistics and technology, caused by...
Read more
Headlines

UPND is Dead Worried, PF was not losing seats to MMD at the rate the opposition is losing them-Antonio Mwanza

Chief Editor - 27
The Ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy Media Director Antonio Mwanza has said that the opposition United Party for National Development(UPND) is dead worried that,...
Read more
Feature Politics

PF in Matero suspends Councillor Chinyanta, wants MP disciplined

Chief Editor - 10
The Patriotic Front in Matero Constituency has suspended Councillor Annie Chinyanta for 30 days for allegedly disrespecting Matero Members of Parliament Lloyd Kaziya. PF Matero...
Read more
General News

President Lungu has confidence in Young People-New Education Minister

Chief Editor - 5
Education Minister Dennis Wanchinga has called on young people in the country to work hard as they position themselves to take up leadership positions. Dr....
Read more

More Articles In This Category

CEC can continue restricting power to KCM- Kitwe High Court

Economy Chief Editor - 12
The Kitwe High Court has discharged an interim injunction it granted to Konkola Copper Mines -KCM- which sought to stop Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC)...
Read more

Bank of Zambia Disburses over One billion Kwacha to Financial Service Providers

Economy Chief Editor - 3
The Bank of Zambia (BoZ) has so far disbursed over One billion kwacha to Financial Service Providers ( from the Targeted Medium-Term Refinancing Facility...
Read more

DEC and BoZ Should Issue a Comprehensive Report on two banned Financial institutions in Southern Province

Economy Chief Editor - 5
THE United Party For National Development(UPND) has called on the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and the Bank of Zambia (BoZ) to issue a comprehensive...
Read more

Zambia’s July Inflation drops from 15.9% to 15.8 %

Economy Chief Editor - 18
Zambia's July Inflation dropped by 0.1% from 15.9% in June, increasing the the annual inflation rate to 9.7 percent in July 2020 from...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.