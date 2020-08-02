Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo has said that his ministry is working with the Ministry of Finance to ensure suppliers of agro-inputs for the Farmer Input Support Programme in the 2020-2021 farming season are paid on time.

Mr. Katambo has also advised farmers to ensure they only sell surplus maize because household food security is important for the country to attain national food security, adding that the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) has continued to purchase maize from farmers supplying the commodity.

Mr. Katambo said that the continued purchase has been triggered by cash payment to farmers upon delivery of maize at designated depots.

Mr. Katambo further said that the FRA has been paying farmers upon delivery from part of the 1 billion kwacha that the Ministry of Finance has so far released.

On Friday, Food Reserve Agency (FRA) Chief Executive Officer Chola Kafwabulula said the agency has bought 130 000 metric tonnes of maize since the marketing season opened a few weeks ago.

Mr. Kafwabulula said the consignment is worth 287 million Kwacha.