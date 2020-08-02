Masaiti Member of Parliament Michael Katambo says people are joining the PF because of various projects that government is implementing on the Copperbelt.

Mr. Katambo who is also agriculture minister says President Edgar Lungu has also managed to distribute farming inputs early ,much to the delight of the people in the country.

The Minister was speaking when he and the Copperbelt PF Provincial Chairman,Nathan Chanda received scores of defectors from opposition political parties in Ndola.

And Mr. Chanda has called on the party structures to embrace the new members .

Among the Defectors was UPND Masaiti Miputu Ward Councillor in Masaiti Hosin Mabeti .

Mr. Mabeti said he has been compelled to resign due to lack of leadership in the UPND.

Earlier, Speaking on behalf of the defectors Ndola NDC District Chairperson Raban Mulenga said they have decided to join the ruling party due to the developments taking place in the country.