9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, August 2, 2020
type here...
Feature Politics

People are joining PF because of various projects that government is implementing-Katambo

By Chief Editor
38 views
0
Feature Politics People are joining PF because of various projects that government is...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Masaiti Member of Parliament Michael Katambo says people are joining the PF because of various projects that government is implementing on the Copperbelt.

Mr. Katambo who is also agriculture minister says President Edgar Lungu has also managed to distribute farming inputs early ,much to the delight of the people in the country.

The Minister was speaking when he and the Copperbelt PF Provincial Chairman,Nathan Chanda received scores of defectors from opposition political parties in Ndola.

And Mr. Chanda has called on the party structures to embrace the new members .

Among the Defectors was UPND Masaiti Miputu Ward Councillor in Masaiti Hosin Mabeti .

Mr. Mabeti said he has been compelled to resign due to lack of leadership in the UPND.

Earlier, Speaking on behalf of the defectors Ndola NDC District Chairperson Raban Mulenga said they have decided to join the ruling party due to the developments taking place in the country.

Previous articleThe Keep Zambia Clean has not been suspended- Bishop Ed Chomba

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

People are joining PF because of various projects that government is implementing-Katambo

Masaiti Member of Parliament Michael Katambo says people are joining the PF because of various projects that government is...
Read more
General News

The Keep Zambia Clean has not been suspended- Bishop Ed Chomba

Chief Editor - 0
Ministry of Local Government Permanent Secretary, Bishop Ed Chomba says the Keep Zambia Clean, Green and Healthy Campaign will NOT be suspended. Bishop Chomba says...
Read more
Feature Column

What is Zambia’s COVID 19 Strategy Kanshi?

editor - 0
By Parkie Mbozi ON 23RD MARCH 2020, precisely five days after 18 March when Zambia reported a twin case of the Coronavirus (code-named COVID-19)...
Read more
General News

BOZ and DEC’s Anti Money Laundering Investigations Unit closes in on Comsave and ONO

Chief Editor - 2
The Bank of Zambia says preliminary investigations into Comsave Credit Union and ONO Savings and Credit Association have revealed that the two institutions were...
Read more
Feature Sports

Nkana Bungle At Arrows To Hand Zesco A Lifeline

sports - 0
Zesco United on Saturday kept alive their very slim chances of retaining the FAZ Super Division title on the same day that Nkana failed...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Nevers Mumba unveils Democracy House

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 19
New Hope Movement for Multi party Democracy (MMD) President Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba has unveiled the Refurbished MMD Secretariat in Kabulonga, Lusaka. The MMD is...
Read more

Home Affairs Minister to flag off phase one of the mobile registration exercises

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 4
Home Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo is tomorrow, Saturday, August 1, 2020 expected in Mwense district of Luapula Province to flag off phase one...
Read more

PF must now begin to cement the gains it is making in formerly UPND strongholds-Davies Mwila

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 26
PF Secretary General Davies Mwila says the ruling party must now begin to cement the gains it is making in formerly UPND strongholds while...
Read more

PF Wins Majority of Ward Seats

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 30
The Patriotic Front has won the majority of the ward by elections that were held yesterday making further inroads in the opposition strongholds. From the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.