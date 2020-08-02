The Patriotic Front in Matero Constituency has suspended Councillor Annie Chinyanta for 30 days for allegedly disrespecting Matero Members of Parliament Lloyd Kaziya.

Below is the full press statement

The Patriotic Front in Matero Constituency has suspended Matero Ward 28 Councilor Ann Chinyanta for disrespecting area member of parliament Lloyd Kaziya.

Mr. Kaziya was also found guilty of misconduct has been reported to the party leadership at district level.

The party has decided to suspended councillor Annie Chiyanta of Matero ward 28 who is a Chairlady for 30 days from the date of receipt of the suspension letter.

Reasons

reason being disrespectful to the MP who is superior to her. This did not conform to the Zambia culture because the Zambia Traditions teaches us to respect elders. As a party will be monitoring her behavior and conduct For the MP Honourable Lloyd Kazhiya we have referred his case to the district for further consideration has the Matero constituency has found him guilty and need to be punished.

Reasons for Hon Lloyd Kazhiya discipline recommendations to be disciplined are as follows

Failing to exculpate himself against all charges Failing to appear before discipline committee In a charge letter we as a party instructed him not to have media statements but with

impunity the MP was issuing the statement to the media. He himself confessed working with the opposition parties as he was qoated in almost all tabloids that opposition party wants him Failure to work with party structures His conduct towards the area councillor lack respect to his junior officer

The Matero constituency PF now appearing to all members of Parliament to vote for bill 10 which will allow them to be in council chamber to guide the councillors.

Chrispin Kabole

Matero PF Chairman