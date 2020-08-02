9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, August 2, 2020
PF in Matero suspends Councillor Chinyanta, wants MP disciplined

The Patriotic Front in Matero Constituency has suspended Councillor Annie Chinyanta for 30 days for allegedly disrespecting Matero Members of Parliament Lloyd Kaziya.

PF Matero Constituency Chairperson Crispin Kabole says the Party was not happy with the conduct of the councillor as exhibited in the video that went viral.

Mr. Kabole says the case of Mr Kaziya has been referred to the party’s Lusaka District Executive Committee for disciplinary action.

He says Mr. Kaziya has failed to exculpate himself on various allegations of misconduct leveled against him.

Mr Kabole said this during a press briefing in Lusaka on Saturday.

Below is the full press statement

The Patriotic Front in Matero Constituency has suspended Matero Ward 28 Councilor Ann Chinyanta for disrespecting area member of parliament Lloyd Kaziya.

Mr. Kaziya was also found guilty of misconduct has been reported to the party leadership at district level.

The party has decided to suspended councillor Annie Chiyanta of Matero ward 28 who is a Chairlady for 30 days from the date of receipt of the suspension letter.

Reasons

    1. reason being disrespectful to the MP who is superior to her. This did not conform to the Zambia culture because the Zambia Traditions teaches us to respect elders. As a party will be monitoring her behavior and conduct
    2. For the MP Honourable Lloyd Kazhiya we have referred his case to the district for further consideration has the Matero constituency has found him guilty and need to be punished.

Reasons for Hon Lloyd Kazhiya discipline recommendations to be disciplined are as follows

    1. Failing to exculpate himself against all charges
    2. Failing to appear before discipline committee
    3. In a charge letter we as a party instructed him not to have media statements but with
      impunity the MP was issuing the statement to the media.
    4. He himself confessed working with the opposition parties as he was qoated in almost all tabloids that opposition party wants him
    5. Failure to work with party structures
    6. His conduct towards the area councillor lack respect to his junior officer

The Matero constituency PF now appearing to all members of Parliament to vote for bill 10 which will allow them to be in council chamber to guide the councillors.

Chrispin Kabole
Matero PF Chairman

Suspended Councillor Annie Chinyanta

