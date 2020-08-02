9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, August 2, 2020
type here...
General News

The Keep Zambia Clean has not been suspended- Bishop Ed Chomba

By Chief Editor
38 views
0
General News The Keep Zambia Clean has not been suspended- Bishop Ed Chomba
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Ministry of Local Government Permanent Secretary, Bishop Ed Chomba says the Keep Zambia Clean, Green and Healthy Campaign will NOT be suspended.

Bishop Chomba says the campaign is still on-going even in the wake of the Covid-19 because it is the responsibility of relevant authorities to ensure that the exercise is carried out every last day of the month.

He adds that essential workers through the Department of housing and infrastructure will devise plans in all the councils countrywide, that will be responsible for ensuring that all public places are kept clean.

Bishop Chomba told ZNBC News in an interview that it is the responsibility of all those in authority to ensure that those tasked, adhere to the guidelines set by the Ministry of Health against Covid-19.

He has since called on members of the public to continue adhering to the guidelines.

Previous articleWhat is Zambia’s COVID 19 Strategy Kanshi?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

The Keep Zambia Clean has not been suspended- Bishop Ed Chomba

Ministry of Local Government Permanent Secretary, Bishop Ed Chomba says the Keep Zambia Clean, Green and Healthy Campaign will...
Read more
Feature Column

What is Zambia’s COVID 19 Strategy Kanshi?

editor - 0
By Parkie Mbozi ON 23RD MARCH 2020, precisely five days after 18 March when Zambia reported a twin case of the Coronavirus (code-named COVID-19)...
Read more
General News

BOZ and DEC’s Anti Money Laundering Investigations Unit closes in on Comsave and ONO

Chief Editor - 2
The Bank of Zambia says preliminary investigations into Comsave Credit Union and ONO Savings and Credit Association have revealed that the two institutions were...
Read more
Feature Sports

Nkana Bungle At Arrows To Hand Zesco A Lifeline

sports - 0
Zesco United on Saturday kept alive their very slim chances of retaining the FAZ Super Division title on the same day that Nkana failed...
Read more
Headlines

PF has Held More By-Election than UNIP and MMD Combined – Nalumango

Chief Editor - 22
“The number of by-elections that we have witnessed as a country during the 9-year rule of the Patriotic Front is equal to the total...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

BOZ and DEC’s Anti Money Laundering Investigations Unit closes in on Comsave and ONO

General News Chief Editor - 2
The Bank of Zambia says preliminary investigations into Comsave Credit Union and ONO Savings and Credit Association have revealed that the two institutions were...
Read more

Government Appoints Administrators for Suspended Lusaka and Kitwe City Councils

General News Chief Editor - 10
The government has appointed Nixon Nkwapu and Adam Jere as administrators for Lusaka and Kitwe councils respectively for a period of 90 days. Local Government...
Read more

Zambian Breweries has commends Zambia Revenue Authority for its fight against smuggling in of alcohol

General News Chief Editor - 14
Zambian Breweries has commended the Zambia Revenue Authority for its spirited fight against smuggling of alcohol into the country. Company Country Director Jose Moran says...
Read more

Government Releases Funds to pay Suppliers of Face Masks in Five Provinces

General News Chief Editor - 7
The government has released funds to pay suppliers of washable face masks in five Provinces. Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe says...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.