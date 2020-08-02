Ministry of Local Government Permanent Secretary, Bishop Ed Chomba says the Keep Zambia Clean, Green and Healthy Campaign will NOT be suspended.

Bishop Chomba says the campaign is still on-going even in the wake of the Covid-19 because it is the responsibility of relevant authorities to ensure that the exercise is carried out every last day of the month.

He adds that essential workers through the Department of housing and infrastructure will devise plans in all the councils countrywide, that will be responsible for ensuring that all public places are kept clean.

Bishop Chomba told ZNBC News in an interview that it is the responsibility of all those in authority to ensure that those tasked, adhere to the guidelines set by the Ministry of Health against Covid-19.

He has since called on members of the public to continue adhering to the guidelines.