The Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority has embarked on robust inspections of hospital pharmacies and health facilities in the Central Province of Zambia as part of its routine inspections and mandate.

ZAMRA Senior Public Relations Officer Christabel Iliamupu says this is being done through strengthening compliance to recommended set standards of pharmaceutical practices in terms of storage facilities, type and numbers of available pharmacy personnel, conditions and maintenance of proper records for medicines and allied substances.

Mrs Iliamupu says Health facilities inspected so far include; Mkushi District, Kapiri-Mposhi Urban Health Centre, Chisamba Health Centre, Kabwe Women New Born and Children’s Hospital, Liteta District Hospital and Chitambo Mission Hospital among others.

She has said that the team of inspectors also sampled medicines in hospital pharmacies to ensure that quality is maintained throughout the supply chain of medical products thereby protecting and promoting public and animal health.

Mrs Iliamupu said this exercise is imperative as it provides an opportunity for continuous improvement of systems and processes in hospital pharmacies and is expected to be rolled out to all ten the provinces of Zambia.