CONSTITUTIONAL amendment Bill number Ten advocates team leader Chishala Chilufya says misrepresentation of facts regarding Bill number 10 is a danger to national unity and should be dismissed with contempt.

He says it is sad that some opposition members of parliament have been giving out false information to the people and are now shocked that people have started receiving correct information on the ground.

He adds that the awareness campaign is unstoppable and will ensure that all corners of the country receive the correct information with regards the Constitution amendment bill.

Mr Chishala further states that if it takes the team to use the boat or air to reach out, he will ensure that it happens so that the hate and tension some people have planted in citizens is removed through correct information.

He was speaking shortly after conducting awareness programs across the Zambezi River in Zambezi district in North-Western Province.