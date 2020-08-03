CONSTITUTIONAL amendment Bill number Ten advocates team leader Chishala Chilufya says misrepresentation of facts regarding Bill number 10 is a danger to national unity and should be dismissed with contempt.
He says it is sad that some opposition members of parliament have been giving out false information to the people and are now shocked that people have started receiving correct information on the ground.
He adds that the awareness campaign is unstoppable and will ensure that all corners of the country receive the correct information with regards the Constitution amendment bill.
Mr Chishala further states that if it takes the team to use the boat or air to reach out, he will ensure that it happens so that the hate and tension some people have planted in citizens is removed through correct information.
He was speaking shortly after conducting awareness programs across the Zambezi River in Zambezi district in North-Western Province.
You lack there are no hippos in that river.
Bill 10 is dead.
PF’s corruption cannot end now you even have the so called paid bill 10 constitutional advocates .shame shame up on the PF ,its leadership and all its corrupted supporters ,including some bemba chiefs shame shame up on you all , know that God is with us and nobody shall be against us the well meaning zambians
Its hunger, people like these know they can make money promoting a bill that will keep PF in power.
Those 4 d!cks can’t even find a plastic bag to keep those toilet papers in? Those are lazy examples of d!ckheads. How such abled men be seated without helping paddle a canoe? I bet they can’t even swim.