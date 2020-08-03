Forest Rangers debut FAZ Super Division title hopes sustained a dent on Sunday when they lost 2-1 away to Power Dynamos at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

The game came a fortnight after the former league leaders Forest briefly withdrew from the race due to a reported 28 Covid-19 cases in their camp on July 18.

Forest return, though, was a forgettable episode after Power stunned them through a Luka Chamanga brace in the 16th and 59th minutes.

Forests’ consolation came in the 82nd minute via penalty converted by Adams Zikiru.

Forest stay put at number four on 46 points, tied with defending champions Zesco United, and are two points behind leader Napsa Stars whom they host in their league finale in Ndola on August 6.

Meanwhile, 2019 season runners-up Green Eagles are out of the league title race following a 0-0 away draw at relegation battling Kansanshi Dynamos.

Eagles are sixth on 45 points.

Away in Mazabuka, Zanaco swapped places with Green Eagles following a walkover victory over third from bottom Nakambala Leopards who failed to turn up for their home game at Nakambala Stadium where the seven-time champions waited at the gate.

At Shinde Stadium in Mufulira, 14th placed Nkwazi confined second from last Mufulira Wanderers to relegation after a 1-0 away win courtesy of a 20th minute goal by Davy Kalandanya to ensure their survival and send Wanderers back to National Division One football after two years of top flight action.