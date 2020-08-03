President Edgar Lungu has today commissioned the Flyover Bridge on the Kafue road, the first to be completed among the four to be constructed in Lusaka under the Lusaka decongestion project.

The Lusaka decongestion project involves 91.4 kilometers of road rehabilitation, widening and construction of which 29.3 kilometers is dedicated to bus lanes.

The commissioned Flyover Bridge is part of the four flyover bridges to be constructed, others being Munali roundabout, Longacres roundabout and Arcades junction.

Speaking during the Commissioning ceremony, President Lungu said the completion of the works on the bridge is commendable and commended Officers from Ministries of Local Government, Infrastructure and the Consultant for the job well done.

He thanked the Government of India for the continued support to Zambia’s development agenda and commended AFCON Construction for the execution of the project.

President Lungu said the Lusaka decongestion project is one of the many Projects the PF Government is undertaking the ease the movement of people and goods in Lusaka.

He said the Commissioned Bridge will enhance efficiency, reduce traffic congestion and save time for the traveling public which will positively impact the economy.

President Lungu is happy that all safety measures have been taken into consideration in the construction of the road project.

He said his government will continue to invest in infrastructure as it is a catalyst to economic development.

President Lungu further directed AFCON contractor and the Ministry of Local Government to expedite the works on the project to enable Zambians benefit.

Meanwhile, some Zambians have taken to social media condemning the President over the failure by people who went to witness the Commissioning of the project to observe COVID-19 public Health guidelines.

They said it is irresponsible for the President to openly break the COVID-19 rules as this will contribute to the hike in COVID-19 cases.