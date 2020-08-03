9.5 C
Rufunsa District has the highest malaria incidences in Lusaka province

The Rufunsa District Health office has disclosed that Rufunsa has the highest malaria incidences in Lusaka province if not the whole country.

The District Office has disclosed that the malaria prevalence rate remains very high at more than 400 per 1000.

Rufunsa District Planning Officer, Nicholas Sakala disclosed this during a consultative meeting for the 8th National Development plan (8NDP) organized by the Lusaka Province planning unit held at the Constituency office that there was need to plan for a multi sectoral approach towards the fight against malaria in the District.

Mr. Sakala said that the District has alarming incidences of malaria which are contributing to high mortality rate in the area and appealed for a multi sectoral approach towards combating the disease.

He added that Rufunsa was leading with the highest incidences of malaria in Lusaka province if not countrywide which needs concerted efforts to reduce the prevalence rate which is at more 400/1000 in the District.

And Rufunsa District Commissioner, Judith Chama said because of the high incidence rate of malaria cases the District administration will soon call for an urgent meeting for all stakeholders to chat a way forward on how to combat malaria in the District.

Meanwhile a check by ZANIS in some Health facilities found that they had run out of malaria drugs.

