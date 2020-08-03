By Anthony Bwalya – UPND Member
Today is the day the Patriotic Front (PF) regime and President Edgar Lungu will once again parade the media and play and dance to the gallery as they commission the Kafue Flyover decongestion project.
The project has been built with $13m of debt money from India via EXIM Bank of India, and built by an Indian contractor – AFCON. Please note that because of the structure of implementation of the project, 75% – 80% of the project amount never actually came to Zambia, while Zambians will still be expected to pay around 10% of US dollar driven interest on the original loan amount.
So, we have the flyover yes, but what inherent economic value has the flyover generated which will generate $15m over the next 5 – 10 years for example to be able to pay back the loan in respect of this project?
For a UPND administration, $13m would have been enough money to recapitalize MULUNGUSHI TEXTILES, creating around 4,000 direct jobs, with another 1,000 indirect jobs through textile supply chain linkages such a cotton outgrower schemes, transport and logistics.
From the direct jobs alone, at our current personal taxation reforms proposals, that is $2.5m in tax revenues per annum for the country; while if we extend the revenue gains across the entire textile supply chain, the value tops $5m in tax receipts per annum.
With just Six (6) years of functional operation of a recapitalized MULUNGUSHI TEXTILES, a UPND administration would generate enough tax revenues to be able to not only repay the initial $13m loan amount, but also generate enough cash internally to build the equivalence of the Kafue Flyover.
For the PF regime, we Zambians will only have the flyover to look at while looking for money to maintain it – zero actual economic value.
But while this is going on, do Zambians know that some high ranking elected politicians in the PF are having luxurious lodges being built for them in our national parks using kickbacks money from infrastructure projects such as this one, although not exactly this particular one.
Wake up my people.
Tell your neighbor and ask your neighbor to tell their neighbor.
2021 is the year of Independence.
Mr Anthony, please address the challenge of secondhand clothing. We all know how the USA threatened unspecified actions against African countries that wanted to ban secondhand clothing to protect and kickstart their textiles industries. Are you able to withstand this without activating those threatened sanctions? Is there anything we can learn from Rwanda that remained among those if not the only one that stood up against the USA threats? Let’s reduce on the politics and deal with systemic issues here. PF has failed tremendously in a lot of areas, no doubt, but we will not have more of the same going forward.
Congratulations are in order , decongestion of Lusaka will save money in waisted fuel time sitting on traffic and increased time working.
On the mafs, iwe Anthony , PF don’t understand such logic…….talk about contracts to clean markets may be you will get their attention…
Hey Kaizar Zulu, what stupid comments have you got over this article?
Kalok
You can can a viable textile industry and still have salaula, GRZ uniforms and school uniforms and work uniforms are not from salaula……those cost zambia millions pa.
And chitenges are not salaula….you have to impose high import duty on them to make the local ones attractive….
As western nations have found out , the economy is better of having employed people paying tax , be it in a government subsidised industry , then to have imports because they are cheaper together unemployed……..even if those industries don’t make a profit, and just break even, the profit is in the employment and tax contributions with the social aspects employment brings to families …
