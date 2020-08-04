Videos and Audios Updated: August 4, 2020 $1 million Fire Truck fails to put out a small fire By editor August 4, 2020 38 views 6 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Videos and Audios $1 million Fire Truck fails to put out a small fire editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com Previous articleMajority of COVID-19 Cases Still from Lusaka and Copperbelt Provinces 6 COMMENTS Any fire tender that’s faulty can fail to perform, so there’s no relationship between the failure to put off the fire by the fire tender and its fraudulent procurement. Reverse the situation, had the fire engine performed could that have justified its fraudulent procurement? NO! The fire engine failed may be due to a lack of maintenance, so don’t marry the two otherwise you might dilute the serious case daylight robbery that still lingers in our minds and which we’ve vowed deal with at an appropriate time. The fire tender saga won’t just die, whether they work or they don’t 1 Reply Was Esther Lungu with the fire crew? … Reply @Ayatollah Thats a good one…. i guess in PF you forget very fast. We were told that the reason the fire tenders cost so much, they came with a maintenance package…. Try another one don’t sale us on that B.ULL S.HIT Reply Its not the price of the fire trucks but the efficiency of the system, with proper and effective system in place even the cheapest fire trucks can do the job. Reply Kkkkkklkkkk!k! Now even the Fire brigade start to sabotage PF mission. It was premeditated, the guys were also protesting on the $1million trucks. Reply If you lose data when power fails because you were not INTERMITTENTLY SAVING… do you blame the PC. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. - Advertisement - Loading... - Advertisement - Latest News Videos and Audioseditor - August 4, 20206$1 million Fire Truck fails to put out a small firehttps://youtu.be/i5sKCEv39gIRead more Health Majority of COVID-19 Cases Still from Lusaka and Copperbelt Provinces Chief Editor - August 4, 2020 6 Lusaka and Copperbelt Provinces still account for more than 70 percent of Covid-19 cases. The pandemic has on the other hand spread to almost... Read more General News MISA commences capacity building training for local journalist Chief Editor - August 4, 2020 1 The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) has commenced capacity building training for local journalists and those from Malawi and Zimbabwe. The training seeks to... Read more Rural News Agricultural prosperity forms the basis for the Socialist Party’s comprehensive development of Zambia-M’membe Chief Editor - August 4, 2020 3 FOOD is the result of farmers’ hard-work, says Socialist Party president Fred M’membe. And Dr M'membe has pledged that under the Socialist Party government, agriculture... Read more Columns PF Not Bribing UPND Councilors, it’s a crime and UPND should report their bribed councilors for prosecution Chief Editor - August 4, 2020 9 By Marvin Chanda Mberi The wind of continuation for the ruling PF is now blowing nearly in all corners of the country as it has... Read more More Articles In This Category Crowds disregard COVID-19 Public Health guidelines during commissioning of Flyover bridge Videos and Audios editor - August 3, 2020 32 https://youtu.be/0pgINAt50GY Read more Morningstar Clinic Doctors Corner – Preventing Heart Disease Videos and Audios editor - July 28, 2020 6 https://youtu.be/kPsv68frWlw Read more Dr Arikana Chihombori-Quao: How Africa is Disadvantaged by Design Videos and Audios Chief Editor - July 27, 2020 12 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fGRze9jyy8c Read more Manifesto Launch By Fred M’membe’s Socialist Party Videos and Audios Chief Editor - June 18, 2020 11 https://youtu.be/dT8nmRzDaZ8 Read more
Any fire tender that’s faulty can fail to perform, so there’s no relationship between the failure to put off the fire by the fire tender and its fraudulent procurement. Reverse the situation, had the fire engine performed could that have justified its fraudulent procurement? NO! The fire engine failed may be due to a lack of maintenance, so don’t marry the two otherwise you might dilute the serious case daylight robbery that still lingers in our minds and which we’ve vowed deal with at an appropriate time. The fire tender saga won’t just die, whether they work or they don’t
Was Esther Lungu with the fire crew? …
@Ayatollah
Thats a good one…. i guess in PF you forget very fast. We were told that the reason the fire tenders cost so much, they came with a maintenance package….
Try another one don’t sale us on that B.ULL S.HIT
Its not the price of the fire trucks but the efficiency of the system, with proper and effective system in place even the cheapest fire trucks can do the job.
Kkkkkklkkkk!k! Now even the Fire brigade start to sabotage PF mission. It was premeditated, the guys were also protesting on the $1million trucks.
If you lose data when power fails because you were not INTERMITTENTLY SAVING… do you blame the PC.