9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, August 4, 2020
type here...
Videos and Audios

$1 million Fire Truck fails to put out a small fire

By editor
38 views
6
Videos and Audios $1 million Fire Truck fails to put out a small fire
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Previous articleMajority of COVID-19 Cases Still from Lusaka and Copperbelt Provinces

6 COMMENTS

  1. Any fire tender that’s faulty can fail to perform, so there’s no relationship between the failure to put off the fire by the fire tender and its fraudulent procurement. Reverse the situation, had the fire engine performed could that have justified its fraudulent procurement? NO! The fire engine failed may be due to a lack of maintenance, so don’t marry the two otherwise you might dilute the serious case daylight robbery that still lingers in our minds and which we’ve vowed deal with at an appropriate time. The fire tender saga won’t just die, whether they work or they don’t

    1

  3. @Ayatollah

    Thats a good one…. i guess in PF you forget very fast. We were told that the reason the fire tenders cost so much, they came with a maintenance package….

    Try another one don’t sale us on that B.ULL S.HIT

  4. Its not the price of the fire trucks but the efficiency of the system, with proper and effective system in place even the cheapest fire trucks can do the job.

  5. Kkkkkklkkkk!k! Now even the Fire brigade start to sabotage PF mission. It was premeditated, the guys were also protesting on the $1million trucks.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Health

Majority of COVID-19 Cases Still from Lusaka and Copperbelt Provinces

Chief Editor - 6
Lusaka and Copperbelt Provinces still account for more than 70 percent of Covid-19 cases. The pandemic has on the other hand spread to almost...
Read more
General News

MISA commences capacity building training for local journalist

Chief Editor - 1
The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) has commenced capacity building training for local journalists and those from Malawi and Zimbabwe. The training seeks to...
Read more
Rural News

Agricultural prosperity forms the basis for the Socialist Party’s comprehensive development of Zambia-M’membe

Chief Editor - 3
FOOD is the result of farmers’ hard-work, says Socialist Party president Fred M’membe. And Dr M'membe has pledged that under the Socialist Party government, agriculture...
Read more
Columns

PF Not Bribing UPND Councilors, it’s a crime and UPND should report their bribed councilors for prosecution

Chief Editor - 9
By Marvin Chanda Mberi The wind of continuation for the ruling PF is now blowing nearly in all corners of the country as it has...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.