9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, August 4, 2020
type here...
Headlines

72 per cent of Zambian businesses are unable to raise funds due to COVID-19, FSD Zambia

By Chief Editor
38 views
0
Headlines 72 per cent of Zambian businesses are unable to raise funds due...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

A survey on the financial impact of COVID-19 on SMEs conducted by the Zambia Financial Sector Deepening and BFA Global show that Zambian businesses critically need working capital, with 72 percent of businesses unable to raise funds.

The research, which was aimed at understanding the economic situation from the perspective of MSEs, shows that about 40 percent of them are seeing a significant decrease in revenues.

The survey was also designed to assess Medium and Small Enterprises digital readiness as a method to limit the impact of COVID-19.

FSD Zambia Chief Executive Officer Betty Wilkinson says the key issue of gaps in working capital is important and her Organisation will be looking for options to help financial institutions grow working capital loans to help the enterprises survive and thrive.

“The key issue of gaps in working capital is important. So is the optimism and commitment of small firms to stay alive through the challenging COVID-19 period. FSD Zambia will be looking for options to help financial institutions grow working capital loans and expand our own Working Capital Access project to help these enterprises survive and thrive,” she said.

And FSD Zambia Director Analytics, Floyd Mwansa said assessing the impact of COVID -19 on MSEs is vital, as their survival is important to sustain the livelihood of most households.

This is according to a statement released by FSD Zambia Head of Communications Eneyah Phiri.

Mr. Phiri states that the research, which was aimed at understanding the economic situation from the perspective of MSEs, shows that about 40 per cent of MSEs are seeing a significant decrease in revenues.

“The survey was also designed to assess MSE digital readiness as a method to limit the impact of COVID-19. Despite these odds, most MSEs foresee continuing operations. They are confident that their business revenue is enough for the same level of production and are optimistic about recovery” Mr. Phiri said.

As recent studies have shown, the lowest income segments are particularly vulnerable to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting economic slowdown. The survey by FSD Zambia and BFA Global was conducted to better understand the effects of the crisis on MSEs in the country.

The results of the survey will help FSD Zambia, Government and other financial market players to fill the gap in digital technology, to facilitate commerce not only in the time of COVID-19 but in the near future.

As MSEs are encouraged to adopt the use of digital platforms, partnerships among key stakeholders of the sector should aim to improve internet connectivity issues, technological infrastructure and lower prices of digital financial services.

Previous articleWEEKEND SCORECARD: Forest Stay Positive Despite League Title Setback

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

72 per cent of Zambian businesses are unable to raise funds due to COVID-19, FSD Zambia

A survey on the financial impact of COVID-19 on SMEs conducted by the Zambia Financial Sector Deepening and BFA...
Read more
Feature Sports

WEEKEND SCORECARD: Forest Stay Positive Despite League Title Setback

sports - 0
Forest Rangers coach Tennant Chilumba says they have a very big say in the direction of 2019/2020 league title in Thursday’s final round decider...
Read more
Videos and Audios

$1 million Fire Truck fails to put out a small fire

editor - 13
https://youtu.be/i5sKCEv39gI
Read more
Health

Majority of COVID-19 Cases Still from Lusaka and Copperbelt Provinces

Chief Editor - 10
Lusaka and Copperbelt Provinces still account for more than 70 percent of Covid-19 cases. The pandemic has on the other hand spread to almost...
Read more
General News

MISA commences capacity building training for local journalist

Chief Editor - 1
The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) has commenced capacity building training for local journalists and those from Malawi and Zimbabwe. The training seeks to...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Ministry of Home Affairs Orders Private Organisations Monitoring National Mobile Registration to Disband

Headlines Chief Editor - 5
The Ministry of Home Affairs has warned some Organisations that have given themselves the task to monitor the recently launched National Mobile Registration exercise,...
Read more

President Edgar Lungu commissions the Flyover Bridge on the Kafue road

Headlines Chief Editor - 30
President Edgar Lungu has today commissioned the Flyover Bridge on the Kafue road, the first to be completed among the four to be constructed...
Read more

It’s Shocking that the President Will be Commissioning an Incomplete Flyover Bridge-Sean Tembo

Headlines Chief Editor - 21
As President Edgar Lungu will be Commissioning the flyover bridge on Kafue road today, Patriots for Economic Progress Leader Sean Tembo is shocked that...
Read more

Delay in releasing results for Covid-19 is due to inadequate testing logistics and technology

Headlines Chief Editor - 9
The Ministry of Health has said that the delay in releasing results for COVID-19 is due to inadequate testing logistics and technology, caused by...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.