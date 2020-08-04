Chembo Liandisha aka Chembomusic is Zambian singer/songwriter and Actor with over 5 years experience in the music industry. In 2017 she released her debut EP titled Love verses reality, since then she has gone on to be a BBC Playlisted Artist, performed at International Music events and festivals including Lake of Stars, Focus Wales, Zamfest and many others. In 2019 the young musician received a career boost with an Arts Council of Wales fun as well as being chosen as one of Mr Eazi’s Empawa 100 Artists.

She began the Music Business for Beginners in June of 2019 with a one day workshop held at Global Platform in Lusaka, Zambia with the aim of sharing with newer and younger musicians the things that had propelled her to where she had gotten to until that point. The event featured Hot Fm radio personality Fanatik Lochead, international DJ She Spells Doom and Music and Events Manager Webster Kasongo as fellow educators at the workshop. She noticed that younger/newer artist didn’t even have the basic information needed for them to start successfully and to thrive.

This year the Music Business for Beginners rebranded as ‘Let’s Talk Music’ and have utilised Instagram as the sharing platform in order to reach as many younger/emerging talent as possible and this time Chembomusic has enlisted the assistance of other music industry professionals and musicians for the sessions from multiple countries and will be covering a multitude of topics from consistency to management to visual branding etc. The sessions began last weekend 31st of July with three session covering the entire weekend. The inaugural guests were Zambian new wave leader Kunkeyani the Jedi who shared on how to get noticed, Malawi’s Afrimma award winning songstress Hazel Mak sharing on how to be at award winning level early and Zambia Musician and Hiphop Artist Sticka who shared tips for consistency!

The sessions will be happening throughout the month of August every Friday to Sunday via www.instagram.com/chembomusic and will be saved on IGTV for anyone who needs to return and get more information. Coming Up this weekend are sessions on management, getting on radio and being a successful DJ, more information is available via Chembomusic Instagram page.

The intention is to equip future African Musicians and Music Industry professionals with all the required knowledge in order for not only their careers to thrive and this will ensure a stronger and more resilient future African Music Industry. Chembo wants to transform the African Music.