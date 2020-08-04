Lusaka and Copperbelt Provinces still account for more than 70 percent of Covid-19 cases. The pandemic has on the other hand spread to almost all parts of the country.
Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has since urged employers to exploit technology and encourage virtual work to minimize contact between people to stop the spread of COVID-19.
And Dr. Chilufya says the country has recorded 233 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours out of the one thousand 820 tests conducted.
He says the cumulative cases of the pandemic in the country now stand at 6 580.
Dr. Chilufya adds that the cumulative deaths are now 171.
He says the recovered number of COVID-19 patients is pegged at four thousand 7-hundred and one.
Dr. Chilufya revealed this today during the COVID -19 status update in Lusaka.
At the same function, Ministry of Health Director -Infectious Diseases Professor Llyod Mulenga said diarrhoea, vomiting, rush and fatigue are some of the emerging symptoms associated with COVID-19.
And Ministry of Health Deputy Director of Clinical Care and Technical Daniel Makawa who recently recovered from Covid-19 encouraged Zambians to prioritise tests for the pandemic for the treatment to be effective.
The Breakdown of 233 New Cases
- 167 cases identified through healthcare facility screening in Lusaka (102), Mpika (19), Kitwe (15), Senga Hill (9), Luwingu (8), Kasama (6), Chinsali (5), Ndola (2) and Mungwi (1)
- 32 individuals identified from routine community screening in Lusaka (22), Mufulira (5) and Ndola (5)
- 21 contacts to known positive cases in Lusaka (20) and Mufulira (1)
- 9 truck drivers in Chirundu
- 3 healthcare workers screened in Lusaka
- 1 passenger through KKIA
And what happened with your irresponsible president yesterday was was very shameful! Why didn’t he go with just handful of officials to celebrate his small flyover as if it bring food on the the table for many Zambians?
Sometimes he must be serious and act like a statesman. Too much cadrism in his head.
PF must go!
Cases still from Lusaka and CB…are we not surprised? That’s because you never did anything two months ago and you were telling us lies and covid-19 has a way to expose liars like you. You are lucky you have an incompetent corrupt boss.
And from next week it will be worse, with that crowd of idyots we saw at opening the bridge!?