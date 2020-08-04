Lusaka and Copperbelt Provinces still account for more than 70 percent of Covid-19 cases. The pandemic has on the other hand spread to almost all parts of the country.

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has since urged employers to exploit technology and encourage virtual work to minimize contact between people to stop the spread of COVID-19.

And Dr. Chilufya says the country has recorded 233 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours out of the one thousand 820 tests conducted.

He says the cumulative cases of the pandemic in the country now stand at 6 580.

Dr. Chilufya adds that the cumulative deaths are now 171.

He says the recovered number of COVID-19 patients is pegged at four thousand 7-hundred and one.

Dr. Chilufya revealed this today during the COVID -19 status update in Lusaka.

At the same function, Ministry of Health Director -Infectious Diseases Professor Llyod Mulenga said diarrhoea, vomiting, rush and fatigue are some of the emerging symptoms associated with COVID-19.

And Ministry of Health Deputy Director of Clinical Care and Technical Daniel Makawa who recently recovered from Covid-19 encouraged Zambians to prioritise tests for the pandemic for the treatment to be effective.

The Breakdown of 233 New Cases