By Marvin Chanda Mberi

The wind of continuation for the ruling PF is now blowing nearly in all corners of the country as it has now become stable in the once upon a time UPND strongholds.

The popularity of UPND and its life President Hakainde Hichilema is fading and melting like butter in the Sahara desert while the popularity of PF is raising at an alarming rate like the sun rising from the horizon after dusk.

This is attributed to the mature and issue-based politics that the PF has embarked on with the development-oriented approach.

The massive resignation of councilors in UPND has brought about insecurity as the chances of the UPND coming second are reducing.

We have noted the growing tendency of UPND to attribute massive resignations to alleged corruption which we have carefully scrutinized and established to be untrue.

This is the lame excuse which has become an alternative way of blackmailing their political opponents who with vigor and determination will eliminate HH at the political battlefront.

It is inconceivable that to assume that the attention-seeking UPND can have evidence of bribery, conceal it and dare not to publish it in the press.

For a fact, bribery constitutes a criminal offense and UPND will do well to handover their councilors to the relevant institutions for prosecution as opposed to parading elderly people to expose their lack of consistency.

To the contrary, it is the UPND coercing its councilors not to resign to the party of mass movement and national character.

This is a scheme and the new political strategy UPND is using to quench their desperation to remain relevant in this era were the PF is the sole people’s choice.

We suspect and expect to see more UPND councilors taking resignations and later rescind their decisions with a view to seeking political attention.

We say so because in this era, financial transactions have a proper paper trail and beside their oral assertions, there is no other connecting link between the allegations and members of the ruling party or indeed any other official.

There is growing intolerance and dictatorial culture which is well entrenched in UPND. The inordinate delay by UPND to replace the two departed vice presidents exposes that the UPND under Hichilema will grant the President despotic power to the extent that he will concurrently be performing the functions of the President and that of the Vice President.

UPND is at the verge of being relegated to a regional party once the campaign mode commences as many big wigs will flex their political six pack and join the winning team.

Having sensed the pending humiliating defeat, the oldest active opposition party knows so well that it is at the verge of historic defeat and this is why they are hitting out in desperation.

For a fact, the PF is not on the business of buying people, it is a voluntary association that values the right of citizens to belong to the political party of their choice. The PF’S preoccupation is to popularize the political agenda of President Lungu and the various political programs.

The preoccupation if PF is to carry on the mantle, preach the gospel to the unconverted whilst leaving no stone unturned. We refuse to be the reason their political shutting down.

We can only assure the UPND to brace themselves for mass exodus at the 11th hour preceding the election which will usher in President Lungu for the second term in office.

We wish to repeat our earlier timely request for Mr Hichilema to quit politics and concentrate to pursue his calling in the corporate world.

We say so as we are concerned with the timely warning he was given by his sympathizers of possible manhandling at the hands of his sympathizers should he suffer defeat at the hands of ECL.