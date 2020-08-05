9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, August 5, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports

2020 ABSA Cup Cancelled

By sports
38 views
0
Sports Feature Sports 2020 ABSA Cup Cancelled
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The 2020 ABSA Cup has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This seasons ABSA Cup has been postponed twice so far after initially being put on hold last March and was later due to be played at the start of the 2020/2021season in September after the Charity Shield.
Sponsors ABSA Bank said the competition will now be played when conditions improve later in 2021.

“After taking into account the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have come to an amicable decision with the Football Association of Zambia that the cancellation of the tournament based on the current health concerns would be in the best interest of all stakeholders, particularly the players and team officials. As sponsors of the Absa Cup, we remain committed to sponsoring this tournament in line with our obligation to be a ‘Force for Good’ in the communities we operate in. We are fully committed in supporting the growth of Zambian football and the talent that we have among the youth in line with the Bank’s purpose of bringing possibilities to life,” ABSA stated.

And FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala said they were looking forward to the successful staging of the ABSA Cup next year following a challenging 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The quarterfinal draws for this year’s tournament saw defending champions Zesco United drawn in a Ndola derby against Forest Rangers.

Napsa Stars were due to face Kabwe Warriors in a Midlands derby.

Green Eagles were drawn against sister club Young Green Eagles while Nkana were set for a Kitwe derby last eight showdown against Kitwe United.

Previous articleAnti-Corruption Commission in Mongu arrest former Senanga Subordinate Court Magistrate

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

2020 ABSA Cup Cancelled

The 2020 ABSA Cup has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This seasons ABSA Cup has been postponed twice...
Read more
General News

Anti-Corruption Commission in Mongu arrest former Senanga Subordinate Court Magistrate

Chief Editor - 0
The Anti-Corruption Commission in Mongu has arrested former Senanga Subordinate Court Magistrate Chama Mutambalilo for corrupt practices involving over K1000. Mr. Chama Mutambalilo aged 50,...
Read more
Columns

Home Affairs Warning to Stakeholders Monitoring NRC Registrations is Appalling

Chief Editor - 0
By Guess Nyirenda (Mr.) Executive Director Operation Young Vote (OYV) is not only appalled and dismayed but also very concerned and displeased at the...
Read more
Feature Sports

Walter Bwalya Hopes Nkana Don’t Get Docked Points Over Pay Dispute

sports - 0
Congolese striker Walter Bwalya says he doesn’t wish to see his old club Nkana docked three points for delaying to pay the reported $32,000...
Read more
General News

I’ll ensure that Zambians have universal access to water and sanitation services-New Minister

Chief Editor - 7
Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Minister, Jonas Chanda says he will ensure that Zambians have universal access to water and sanitation services. Dr. Chanda...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Walter Bwalya Hopes Nkana Don’t Get Docked Points Over Pay Dispute

Feature Sports sports - 0
Congolese striker Walter Bwalya says he doesn’t wish to see his old club Nkana docked three points for delaying to pay the reported $32,000...
Read more

Mbombo Laments Nkana Draw at Arrows

Feature Sports sports - 0
Nkana striker Idris Mbombo laments Saturday’s away draw at Red Arrows that saw them fail to assume poll position on the penultimate day of...
Read more

WEEKEND SCORECARD: Forest Stay Positive Despite League Title Setback

Feature Sports sports - 0
Forest Rangers coach Tennant Chilumba says they have a very big say in the direction of 2019/2020 league title in Thursday’s final round decider...
Read more

Power Dynamos Dent Forest Rangers Title Dreams

Feature Sports sports - 0
Forest Rangers debut FAZ Super Division title hopes sustained a dent on Sunday when they lost 2-1 away to Power Dynamos at Arthur Davies...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.