The 2020 ABSA Cup has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This seasons ABSA Cup has been postponed twice so far after initially being put on hold last March and was later due to be played at the start of the 2020/2021season in September after the Charity Shield.

Sponsors ABSA Bank said the competition will now be played when conditions improve later in 2021.

“After taking into account the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have come to an amicable decision with the Football Association of Zambia that the cancellation of the tournament based on the current health concerns would be in the best interest of all stakeholders, particularly the players and team officials. As sponsors of the Absa Cup, we remain committed to sponsoring this tournament in line with our obligation to be a ‘Force for Good’ in the communities we operate in. We are fully committed in supporting the growth of Zambian football and the talent that we have among the youth in line with the Bank’s purpose of bringing possibilities to life,” ABSA stated.

And FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala said they were looking forward to the successful staging of the ABSA Cup next year following a challenging 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The quarterfinal draws for this year’s tournament saw defending champions Zesco United drawn in a Ndola derby against Forest Rangers.

Napsa Stars were due to face Kabwe Warriors in a Midlands derby.

Green Eagles were drawn against sister club Young Green Eagles while Nkana were set for a Kitwe derby last eight showdown against Kitwe United.