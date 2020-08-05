Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Minister, Jonas Chanda says he will ensure that Zambians have universal access to water and sanitation services.

Dr. Chanda says he will also prioritized water and environmental management as contained in the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP) and the Vision 2030.

The Minister said this in Lusaka during the handover ceremony with the outgoing Minister of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection, Dr. Dennis Wanchinga.

Dr. Chanda has since thanked President Edgar Lungu for the confidence shown by appointing him to a Ministry which is core to national development.

And speaking earlier, Dr. Wanchinga says President Edgar Lungu has keen interest in projects the Ministry is implementing.

Dr. Wanchinga cited the Kafulafuta Water Supply System Project and the Kafue Bulk Water Project among other projects.

President Edgar Lungu recently directed Dr Chanda to improve access to water and sanitation by the Zambian people.

The President expressed confidence that Dr Chanda understands the PFs agenda on water development as evidenced by the passion he has shown to deliver development to the people of Bwana Mkubwa Constituency in Ndola.

According to the 2018 Zambia Demographic and Health Survey, 64 per cent of the population use basic drinking water services of which 87 percent are in urban areas and 49 per cent in rural areas.

33 percent of Zambia’s population use a basic sanitation service of which 41 percent in urban areas, 28 percent in rural areas.

Further, the survey shows that 10 percent of the population practices open defecation of them 1 percent in urban areas, 16 percent in rural areas while 24 percent of the population has access to basic hygiene services, i.e. a handwashing facility with soap and water of which 36 percent is in urban and 15 percent rural areas.